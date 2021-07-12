Drake seemingly has a new girlfriend after he was seen going out with Johanna Leia on a few occasions this year

The rapper and businessman was first seen in public having an intimate dinner date with Johanna before added outings

Drake met the woman through her basketball-playing son, a sport with which Drake is closely associated with

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Super celebrities only manage to keep new lovers a secret for a short time before the media soon catches on the news.

According to leading American outlet Complex News, Drake is believed to have been dating a new girlfriend over the past few months.

Rapper Drake is believed to be hiding this new bae for several months. Image: @champagnepapi / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Complex originally reported that Drake was spotted on an intimate dinner date with Johanna Leia. While neither of the pair is yet to confirm the reports, TMZ believes that the relationship started earlier in 2021 through Johanna's son, Amari Bailey.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Details of the report added that Drake has been a mentor for Johanna’s highly talented son as he prepares for the extreme limelight and basketball fame. While the mentoring was developing, Drake also began to spend more time with Johanna.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, previously dated the likes of Rihana and SZA.

For now, the iconic 34-year-old rapper is yet to break the silence on the rumours about him and the gorgeous 40-year-old TV star.

Hot Couple Alert: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted heading to New York studio

Celebrity couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made international headlines again after being spotted together.

The popular singer and rapper were spotted cruising around New York in the latter's luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan before they reportedly headed to a recording studio in the city.

HotNewHipHop reports that a few days ago, A$AP Rocky was seen in studio with popular hip-hop producer Metro Boomin. He is reportedly working on a new album, All $miles.

It is not clear yet whether Riri is featured in the upcoming album by her bae. A few tweeps took to the publications comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the news of the couple.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za