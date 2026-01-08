President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the calls for action to be taken against groups that approached the Donald Trump administration

Lobby groups travelled to the United States of America, where they urged officials to intervene in South Africa over some of the policies

Some South Africans supported the actions of the groups, while others labelled it as treasonous and called for something to be done

NORTH WEST – President Cyril Ramaphosa has not ruled out taking action against groups that appealed to the United States of America to intervene in South Africa.

Organisations such as AfriForum and Solidarity have previously approached the US, where they met with members of the Donald Trump administration to take action against the South African government, over what they called racial laws and policies.

In February 2025, AfriForum indicated that it would write an official letter to the US government, requesting that sanctions be placed on senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) directly and not on South Africa’s residents.

The move sparked division in the country, with some supporting the groups’ actions, while others labelled it as treasonous.

What did Ramaphosa say about the situation?

Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s birthday celebrations in the North West, the president did not rule out the possibility of the government acting against the groups.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, 7 January 2025, Ramaphosa stressed that the government was aware of the growing calls for some form of action to be taken.

"We continue to examine all matters very carefully and with due diligence and due process. We are not a type of government that acts outside due process.

"We act in terms of what the law process requires. So, all those matters will be addressed," Ramaphosa said.

