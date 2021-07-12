Mzansi's rap star AKA has surprised his daughter Kairo with a pair of diamond earrings for her 6th birthday

AKA was posted on Instagram presenting the precious gift to his daughter, where he explains the value of the earrings

The rapper also posted images of a beautiful birthday cake while also setting up a meeting with Kairo and her grandmother

Mzansi's big music star AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, has spoilt his young daughter with luxury earrings.

Rapper AKA buys his daughter Kairo her first diamond earrings. Image: @akaworldwide / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The rapper confirmed the special gift to his daughter on a video posted on the 6-year-old's Instagram account, as reported by sahiphopmag.

Kairo's account caption said:

"My first love ❤️ my first diamonds #KairoTurns6."

Such exciting posts do not come and go without a string of comments on social media. Especially when your dad is AKA and your mom is DJ Zinhle and you are very adorable as Kairo is.

@nomusasithole said:

"Crying, don't know why. He's been through so much. Good to see him this way."

@rethabile.nare.5 said:

"Our sons are in trouble coz they have to up their game ‍♂️."

@iamtrustylicious said:

"I've watched this so many times ❤️❤️.. So sweet. Happy birthday Kairo."

Added images got published on AKA's account, where his daughter is also pictured with AKA's mother.

The event comes a few months after the tragic death of his fiance, Anele Tembe. AKA duly took a break of absence from the public, before slowly coming back into the limelight to continue with his life as a rap star.

Source: Briefly.co.za