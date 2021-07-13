Celeb Couple: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Film Music Video, Rock Eye Catching Outfits

US celeb couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted filming a music video in Bronx, US a few days ago

It is not clear yet whose music video they were shooting but reports suggest that it might be Rocky's video because he's the one preparing to drop an album

The two superstars rocked colourful clothes during the filming of the video and later Rihanna rocked a red dress and heels

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are taking their love to another level. They are not just a celeb couple but they also collaborate on a number of businesses.

The two superstars were reportedly seen filming a music video together this past Sunday in Bronx, US. The musicians, who are also into fashion, were seen rocking colourful outfits during the music video shoot.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky filmed a music video while rocking eye-catching outfits. Image: @badgirlriri

Source: Instagram

TMZ reports that Riri and Rocky wore furs and hats during the day but changed their wardrobe later in the evening. The publication reports that Riri donned a red dress and heels in the evening.

The outlet suggested that the shoot was for one of Rocky's tracks as he revealed recently that his fourth studio album, All Smiles, is almost done.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted heading to studio

In related news, Briefly News reported that celebrity couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made international headlines again after being spotted together. The popular singer and rapper were spotted cruising around New York in the latter's luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan before they reportedly headed to a recording studio in the city.

HotNewHipHop reports that a few days ago, A$AP Rocky was seen in studio with popular hip-hop producer Metro Boomin. He is reportedly working on a new album, All $miles.

It is not clear yet whether Riri is featured in the upcoming album by her bae. A few tweeps took to the publications comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the news of the couple.

@DrVizzuals commented:

"I like them. I like them together. I hope it lasts."

@globalhiphopday wrote:

"Kinda boring now! We get it."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za