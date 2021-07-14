Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has revealed why he is not addressing the current unrest in Mzansi

The Amademoni hitmaker shared that he doesn't have solutions to the current looting and protest taking place in some parts of SA

Mufasa also said that some some social media users told him not to post about politics but stick to selling his new sneaker collection

Cassper Nyovest has shared why he is not addressing the current looting and violent protests in Mzansi. The rapper was asked by a fan why he's not using his influence to calm the people of Mzansi down.

The Amademoni hitmaker said he doesn't have any solutions to the ongoing problems Mzansi is facing. He also made it clear that he's not the country's president.

Cassper Nyovest has shared why he's not addressing the ongoing violent protests in Mzansi. Image: @casspernyovest

Responding to a tweep on Twitter recently, Mufasa said some people told him not to make any political statements but continue to sell his sneakers. According to SAHipHopMag, he wrote:

"I was told that I was dumb and I should shut up and sell sneakers. I'm not the enemy here brother but my people don't see it as that and I would rather not fuel anything. I'm not a president and I don't have any solutions. The ones who are smarter and wiser should lead."

His fans shared mixed reactions to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@maodiiz said:

"But Cassper, you just going to sit there and do nothing while you have so much power to make a difference."

@Mba_Lenhle21 wrote:

"Celebrities have been tweeting all day, and they are getting attacked. Wenza kahle uCassper."

@seapho commented:

"Focus on what is within your reach... You are helping someone raise funds for her lungs. The rest is for government to do."

@SbewuThaPrince wrote:

"Crazy, why would you even ask artists to be politicians. What will politicians now then do as leaders who are unable to govern."

@MamaNei1 added:

"The very same people will be crying saying that celebrities come for everything and they should stay in their lanes."

Cassper Nyovest responds to DJ Speesta's sneaker shade

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has seemingly responded to DJ Speedsta after the Metro FM presenter shaded his new sneaker range recently.

Cassper Nyovest launched his brand new sneaker brand, Root of Fame, in partnership with Drip Footwear recently. Speedsta said that he wouldn't wear Mufasa's new sneaker range. He was responding to DJ Jawz's tweet. Jawz had applauded Cass and Drip Footwear for dropping the epic range.

Responding to a tweep who asked how he deals with the hate, Mufasa wrote on Twitter:

"I just keep stacking my paper. The truth is in the Bank account my guy. Don't ever let these people convince you that they wouldn't trade their lives for yours. They wish they were in your position and they don't know how to express it so they try get your attention with insults."

Source: Briefly.co.za