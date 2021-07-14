Actor SK’s fiancée, Mandy Hlongwane, has had her dental surgery violated in the wake of South Africa's looting riots

Mandy posted the evidence on social media where we see the rubble of what used to be her own medical practice

Other celebrities that also got affected by the same violence are media legend Penny Lebyane and former soccer star Lucky Lekgwathi

The fiance of actor SK Khoza, Mandy Hlongwane, has confirmed to the public that she has fallen victim to the ongoing violent looting in South Africa.

Business of SK’s fiancée gets caught in violent riots: “My surgeries got looted" Images: @skcoza / Instagram

The Dentistry professional confirmed on social media that her business premises got destroyed and goods were burned into ashes and some presumably stolen.

A distraught Mandy posted the images on Instagram while also stressing that she was a good citizen affected by the social chaos, as ZAlebs reported.

Mandy's message also included a jibe at President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the country's 500 Billion Covid 19 saga under his regime.

She said on Instagram:

“I stayed home. Obeyed all the rules. Didn’t loot anywhere. In return mu SURGERIES GAT LOOTED.

“Cyril Ramaphosa You said we must stay at home and you will handle this. So this is what you meant by handling things. Ngoba ufindile uzothi I’m COLLATERAL damage plus 500 Billion on top.”

The business of SK’s fiancée gets caught in violent riots: “My surgeries got looted”. Image: @ayearndar / Instagram

Meanwhile, her influential fiance SK Khoza is yet to break his silence on the event. The actor's last Instagram was a day ago to raise awareness about the riots in KwaZulu-Natal. His caption for the emotional video simply said:

"#KuyozeKubeNini. [Until When?]"

