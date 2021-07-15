A South African man’s efforts to run away from being arrested by police are all in vain as he slips up and caught in a funny video

The man might be a looter and is seen in a video being nabbed by the police with the help of a soldier, his friend managed to escape

Mzansi social media users feel the guy’s ancestors are not responsible and some believe his girlfriend must be ashamed

A video telling a story of being unlucky has just surfaced on the internet where two guys are being chased by the police, but one ends up being caught.

The clip shows two guys at high speed as they try to evade arrests, but one of them slips up and ends up being manhandled by the law enforcement officers. The sad part of it is that his accomplice is safe as he managed to outrun the police including a member of the defence force.

In a clip posted by @DanielMarven, it’s not clear where the dramatic incident was shot but it’s evident that it took place during the violent protests and looting sprees.

@Mzulu_ said:

“He should have ran. Soldiers don't shoot at civilians.”

@Mafukidze15_ said:

“Some people's ancestors are irresponsible.”

@Massenya said:

“So some people didn't want soldiers to perform this act and help rescue the nation from hooligans but claim they love SA.”

@Africanwoman000 said:

“Bathi don't go and loot uma ukolota idlozi.”

@Buhle9941 said:

“Iyooooooo someone's boyfriend.”

@Les_Motsepe said:

“Survival of the fittest.”

