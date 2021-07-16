Springboks Star Cheslin Kolbe Shares a Prayer for South Africa, Mzansi Inspired

South African citizens and Springboks fans are inspired by player Cheslin Kolbe’s prayer as the nation is currently facing challenging times

The Springboks superstar, Kolbe has uploaded a photo on social media, his caption suggests he is in pain to witness violent protests and looting in Mzansi

South Africans including the rugby fans are sharing their reactions and there’s no doubt the 27-year-old has touched many

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe has sent an emotional message to fellow South Africans as the country continues to be ravaged by violent protests and looting incidents. The Mzansi rugby superstar has taken to social media to post a photo of him and a teammate, praying for the nation.

The 27-year-old Kraaifontein-born player currently contracted to the French side, Toulouse, has urged the Rainbow nation to remain united and stop destroying the infrastructure and the economy.

Kolbe is recognised as the famous number 11 for the national side, his prayer follows ugly scenes that engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the past few days where many businesses were looted and burned down to the ground.

Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe has inspired many South Africans with his prayer. Image: @Cheslin_Kolbe11/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Iantrainfor said:

“You are a true inspiration on and off the field. What an amazing human!”

@Brian_Roos said:

“Stem saam. Hulle maak hulle mooi groot uit Kraaifontein. Brackenfell hoërskool het nie te bad gedoen nie. Welgedaan Cheslin. Hou aan inspireer en ‘n voorbeeld stel.”

@TheHarryH said:

“You're talented beyond belief on the field Sir. Amazingly, you're an even better human being. Peace be with you.”

@Gerryvnoel said:

“What a great human being and phenomenal talent. #Springboks #ChampionSouthAfrica.”

@JamesWebby11 said:

“Please Cheslin. We need influencers like you to show the world what truly happens back home.”

@Marianne_51766 said:

“Thank you very much Cheslin for being and a very good example for others praying on your knees for your Country to God.”

@KhomotjoFranci1 said:

“You guys are keeping us sane, otherwise.”

@Paidicearbhaill said:

“Greatest example to your native land and the rest of the World!”

@RoryDun76684897 said:

“Much love Cheslin. You lifted us last night with your talents. Sterkte boet.”

Springboks do the most and win 17-13 against British & Irish Lions, Rassie Erasmus proud

Looking at rugby news, Briefly News reported that Rassie Erasmus, the coach of the South African ‘A' squad that beat the British & Irish Lions 17-13 in Cape Town on Wednesday, claimed his players ran out of energy but not of heart, which proved decisive in a match they really wanted to win.

In a virtual news conference with SA ‘A' captain Lukhanyo Am, SA Rugby's Director of Rugby said the match went just as they intended.

“We expected our guys to run out of steam at the end after being stuck in our hotel rooms for a week and we only had two training sessions together as a team,” said Erasmus.

Source: Briefly.co.za