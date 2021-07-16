Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki Hoping for Egyptian Upset Against Al Ahly

Molefi Ntseki and Stuart Baxter delivered an Egyptian upset before and are hoping to do it again against Al Ahly in the final

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams believes that Chiefs can grab a win if they stick to their structure and have discipline

The highly anticipated match against Pitso Mosimane's charges has put many under pressure to deliver good results

Kaizer Chiefs top men Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki are hoping that they can bring much-needed success to the club. They are hoping for an upset, just as how Bafana Bafana beat Egypt 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

When they play in the CAF Champions League final tomorrow at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, the two will team up with caretaker coach Arthur Zwane to do the same to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki are hoping that Kaizer Chiefs will be able to upset Al Ahly tomorrow. Image: @kcfcofficial

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was in goal when Bafana upset Egypt, believes Chiefs have a chance if the structure and shape are solid.

“They got the experience. They have been at the highest level. They got the players and know what it takes. Both of them are winners,” said Williams to SowetanLIVE.

Since arriving at Chiefs over three weeks ago, Baxter has been waiting for his work permit and has already missed two games.

The South African reported that according to Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa, Baxter's condition has not changed, indicating that he has yet to obtain a work visa.

Pitso Mosimane trended on social media ahead of the CAF Champions League final

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is trending on social media as fans await the highly anticipated match against Kaizer Chiefs.

Pitso has already bagged a few titles with the Egyptian side and football fans want to know if he can do it again against Chiefs. Pitso has a decorated career as a coach and has led a few South African teams to victory in the PSL.

At some point, he was even the coach of Bafana Bafana. The topic of the CAF Champions League final is on Mzansi's mouths and they are wondering what will happen next. Those who aren't fans of Kaizer Chiefs want to see what coach Pitso will do in the upcoming match tomorrow.

