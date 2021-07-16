DJ Shimza got on the ground with the people to help clean up his community, and fans loved to see it

Sharing his experience on social media, Shimza thanked all who came out to lend a helping hand to clean up their community

Fans thanked Shimza for being the example they needed and for doing more than just making a post on social media like some other celebs

DJ Shimza put his working boots on and got into the community to help clean up the aftermath of the looters. In times like these, we are all humbled by unity.

Sharing a picture of him and the other Clean Environment NGO members, Shimza thanked everyone who turned up to clean the community.

DJ Shimza did the thing, he went out and helped clean up his community. Fans gained a lot of respect for Shimza. Image: @shimza.dj.

Shimza posted:

“Shout out to Clean Environment NGO and everyone that played their part in cleaning up our community.”

Fans loved seeing that Shimza got down and dirty to help out. At the end of the day, celebrities are just people like you and me, and Shimza’s humbleness reflected just that.

@SygnorJayt praised Shimza, saying he is the kind of celeb example we need:

@taki_toniM was inspired by Shimza and asked how they could help:

@RdMixture loves that Shimza got on the ground to help and didn’t only make a post on social media:

