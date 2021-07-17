Rasta Dedicates Portrait to Former KZN Premier Ben Ngubane: #RestInPeace

Local painter Rasta has headed online to share his latest portrait of Ben Ngubane

The former KZN Premier died this week following COVID-19 related complications

Mzansi social media users certainly had mixed reactions to the post with many objecting to Rasta's poor painting skill

Local portrait artist Rasta, who's notorious for butchering the images of South African celebrities in his work, has this time taken to painting Former KZN Premier Dr Ben Ngubane. The much-respected politician died this week following COVID-19 related complications.

Heading online, @RastaArtsit shared this heartfelt message along with his painting of the departed freedom fighter:

"Former KZN Premier Ben Ngubane may his soul Rest in Peace #RestInPeace #RipBenNgubane."

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the post. While some complimented the painter for his work, others criticised Rasta for messing with Ngubane's image.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ntulize_bus said:

"Wena Rasta you take good looking people and mess up with them then you take.....ok cut cut cut."

@Austy_Noko said:

"No no no no no no Rasta."

honestartworks said:

"What do you do with all these portraits, do you sell them?"

@Thuthu_Nkwanyan said:

"Good Job! "

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Ben Ngubane dies from Covid19

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Dr Ben Ngubane, former premier of KwaZulu-Natal and retired politician has died after contracting Covid-19 at the age of 79.

Melomed hospital manager Randal Pedro in Richards Bay confirmed in a statement that Ngubane died at 1:40 AM on Monday according to a report by IOL.

'’It is with regret that we confirm that this retired politician and former KZN Premier and SABC and Eskom chairperson has demised earlier this morning at around 01:40,’’ read the statement.

Pedro stated that Ngubane's death is a great loss as he played an integral role in the transformation of the private healthcare landscape in northern KwaZulu-Natal and that his guidance and teachings will be missed, reports SowetanLIVE.

Pedro further stated that Melomed had been honoured to have had his years as faithful patronage and his support as an advocate for access to healthcare. Ngubane also upheld his oath as a medical doctor.

Ngabane served as the minister of health in the KwaZulu-Natal government in 1991. He was appointed as the minister of Arts and Culture in 1994.

In 2014 he served on the board of Eskom as a chairperson. He also served on the boards of the SABC and Land Bank.

