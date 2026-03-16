2 Men Take On Epic Trolley Dash at Checkers in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed two men who got the opportunity to get free groceries
- The men were doing the most as they took off, trying to get the best deals without paying any money
- The video attracted the attention of many online users as they shared their thoughts on the men's attempt at a grocery shopping competition
Two men appeared in a TikTok video after winning a trolley dash. They decided to show up to the competition as a team, and their performance amassed many views.
Online users were fascinated by the trolley dash poster on 12 March 2026. The video amassed lots of attention from reviews.
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In a TikTok video by @princess_mkabayi)_mall, two men won the opportunity to do a trolley dash at Checkers. The men looked like they meant business as they were barefoot and ready to run through the door, getting their most desired items. The main took off sprinting and ran right past the meat, only getting a few portions. The man also grabbed a few snacks, coffee and other goodies. Watch the video of the trolley dash:
South Africa judges men's trolley dash
Online users commented on the men's trolley dash, passing judgment. The South Africans made jokes that the men could use a masterclass on trolley dashing. May said they were hoping the men would do serious damage. Read people's comments below:
NadiaHoosen critcised the men:
"Mxxxmm,I like to soon when he ran to the meat section,kanti 2packs but he he tried by the coffee but why Ricoffy Douwe was there."
J@kes shared their trolley dash strategy:
"I won a Trolley dash a few months ago. I went to the meat aisle straight and filled my trolley. Then to I used my spare time for coffee and cheese..... Ended up on 10k damage 🤣🤣💪🏻"
Feroza Dilnaaz Shaha wanted more from the Tolley Dash:
"I feel that he didn’t utilise his time properly I felt I could’ve got more he ran around too much but well done to him."
Palesa Monegi had high expectations:
"I had so much faith in him and did he not disappoint me. He spent more time running than filling the trolley🤦🏽♀️."
@Wig_it_bygina remarked:
"Opportunity wasted... Please call my husband to show him."
TheeKhuts advised others:
"Always go for Meat, hygiene products and electronics if there is still more time left."
Sub-Zero was amused:
"They passed all the meat 🤭 these guys need me to teach them."
Other Briefly News stories about trolley dashes
- Online users had a lot to see after watching a woman who did a trolley dash, but did not bother to run
- A Cape Town man left people amazed with his extremely fast trolley dash that left many people satisfied with his choices.
- A woman who took on a trolley dash has amazed many people with her useful choices.
- The South Africans made jokes about a woman who chose fancy ingredients during a trolley dash.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za