Pitso Mosimane Leaves It to Divine Intervention to Have Final Say in CAF Final

The moment African football has been waiting for finally comes on Saturday as two giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly, lock horns in the CAF Champions League final

Ahead of the occasion, the Egyptian club's mentor Pitso Mosimane laid his heart bare and extended his thanks for all messages of support he's received

The two sides square off at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco with Chiefs looking to bag a first-ever title while Al Ahly aim to clinch a tenth trophy

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has left it to divine intervention to have the final say in his side's hugely-anticipated CAF Champions League final against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The two giants of African football square off at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco with Chiefs looking to bag a first-ever African continental title while the Egyptians aim to make it trophy number 10.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane will stride out for his side's CAF Champions League final against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday entrusting the result to divine intervention. Image: Mike Hewitt/ FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Amakhosi's newly-appointed coach, Stuart Baxter, who didn’t take charge for the Wydad Casablanca games – due to reportedly not receiving his paperwork – will effectively be leading the side out in his first official game on the biggest stage of all.

'Jingles' Mosimane, on the other hand, has left it all to divine intervention as his club aim to retain the title. Taking to Twitter on Friday night, Mosimane, in part, said The Red Giants are ready to execute all their plans on the field.

He gave thanks for all the messages of encouragement and support he has received from South Africa and elsewhere. He wrote:

"Eight months we have protected and kept this precious trophy in our cabinet. Now, our last BIG push to make tomorrow.

"Preparations and a thorough plan set to be executed. Also, thanks for [the] inspiring messages, especially from SA. Now, everything is in the hands of the Almighty God."

Fans from all walks have their say ahead of final affair

The message, which received more than 10 000 likes, inspired a plethora of reactions with some football fans egging the coach on while others took the opportunity to take digs at Chiefs.

@xulu_tk said:

"Please, silence the country Pitso. [These people (Chiefs fans)] have printed [jerseys with the star saying] they are champions."

@TerryVitamin added:

"Please don't let them (Chiefs) have it, we have suffered enough as a country from our noisy neighbours."

@Touch_unchained noted:

"In the hands of God and Allah, please let's not leave Him out. Please fix this country, SA will be in pandemonium if that trophy comes here [it is perfectly fine in Egypt]."

@luckymdulukhele observed:

"We all know how good a manager you are, Pitso. Tomorrow it's the boys that must show their class."

@sara_badr8 voiced:

"Like a ninja we trust you. We can do it again mos."

Both camps boasting full complements, last-minute broadcasting changes

Chiefs chairman, Kaizer Motaung, on Saturday morning encouraged his club to "forever cast their names in stone in the history books of the club" by getting a victory in the final.

Chiefs confirmed they have all their players available ahead of kick-off.

The latest news on the ground suggests Mosimane made the trip to Casablanca with all his players, including the injured trio of Walid Soliman, Mohamed Mahmoud, and Karim Nedved, all of whom could be surprisingly thrown into the fray should they pass late fitness tests.

The match will be aired on SABC after last-minute changes to broadcast rights for the match with SuperSport initially granted exclusive rights by CAF. The broadcast time is 8 pm in South Africa.

'Should I declare war first': Mosimane ready for final battle

Briefly News previously carried the report that Mosimane is gearing up for an all-out assault on the final in Casablanca.

Ahead of this, Mosimane made a notable rallying call, stating the encounter will have all the markings of a "war."

The game will, however, be seen as one of the most polarising affairs in recent memory with the two outfits on two completely different ends of the trophy spectrum.

Effectively drawing the battle lines ahead of the encounter almost a fortnight ago, Mosimane said fans of the game will have no choice but to choose a side as there will be no fence-sitting in this one.

