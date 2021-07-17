Biz Markie died on Friday, 16 July and his demise was confirmed by his manager, Jenni Izumi

His death broke the hearts of his worldwide fans who took to different social media platforms to mourn him

Fans of Marcel Theo Hall, alias Biz Markie, are in mourning following the demise of the larger-than-life hip-hop star.

Biz's death was confirmed by his manager. Photo: NY Times.

Source: UGC

Briefly News has learnt Biz, popularly known for his hit song Just A Friend, died on Friday, July 16, at 57. NY Times in its report noted that Biz had reportedly been ill for months.

His untimely demise was confirmed by his manager, Jenni Izumi, but no official cause of death has been disclosed.

"We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years," Izumi told the press via email.

Biz was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes

Briefly News understands Biz had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in his late 40s and revealed that he lost 140 pounds in the years that followed.

“I wanted to live,” Biz told ABC News in 2014.

News of his demise broke the hearts of his worldwide fans who took to different social media platforms to mourn him.

Biz Markie started as a teenage beatboxer and freestyle rapper.

He later made a name for himself as the resident court jester of the Queensbridge-based collective the Juice Crew and its Cold Chillin’ label, under the tutelage of the influential radio DJ, Mr Magic.

Known widely for a career spanning back to 1986, Biz went on to become a beloved cultural figure later in life, celebrated for his spirited personality as much as his massive 1989 hit, Just A Friend.

