President Cyril Ramaphosa took a shovel to the mess left over after the violent protests that swept across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week

He joined in with other South Africans to rebuilt and clean up on Mandela Day 2021 and he thanked people for their hard work in defending democracy

Social media users took to the internet to react to the president getting his hands dirty and shared their opinions of the president

President Cyril Ramaphosa was not being metaphorical when he said that he would help the country clean up after a week of violent unrest.

He got his hands dirty and personally took part in a cleanup operation to mark Mandel Day 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa personally helped in cleaning up after the violent unrest that swept parts of Mzansi, Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Ramaphosa said that he joined all South Africans in cleaning up the country after the failed insurrection attempt left many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in ruin.

Social media users react to seeing the President getting his hands dirty

@tokkelokkie:

"They are destroying our beloved country. Everybody standing together is a positive reflection on South Africa's future."

@KARIENLIZE:

"We love you our President. Your humility brings tears. Thank you to our Honourable President and all leaders for your sacrifices for our democracy. Please, President, make time to rest."

@Segolooo:

"Now we want to see, you and your cabinet cleaning up all the tax looting, the collapsing of our SOE, the lawlessness by ANC that led us to this store looting. We need to see authentic, responsible, accountable leadership."

@madhedhi:

"@CyrilRamaphosa, Mr president thank you. But this mess we can clean and will clean.

You clean the mess that we can't clean the mess is the cabinet you must clean that pls."

@stY5H4YLEZDS00g

"A president with a difference, we are so blessed to have such may God continue to give you wisdom and more grace."

