Alexander Makhubu didn’t have money to further his studies after completing matric but he never gave up on his dream. Today, Makhubu has a Master's in Public Management and Governance from the University of Johannesburg.

Makhubu says his journey towards academic excellence was meant to begin in 2011 after passing matric in 2010 but there was no money to fund his dreams.

He had to take an involuntary gap year in 2011 and explains it was frustrating for him. Luckily NSFAS approved his application at UJ and the rest is history.

His influential story has been profiled by Varsity World and the post has naturally grabbed the attention of South Africans.

The post reads:

"My academic journey was supposed to start in the year 2011 after I had matriculated in 2010, however because there weren’t enough funds at home to take me to varsity I had to take an involuntary gap year. That was the most frustrating and dark time in my life but fortunately, I had an epiphany and that is when I started doing my research as to what funding is available for me to pursue my academic career and also what I actually wanted to study.

“Having the whole year to find myself, I applied at UJ and also got granted funding from NSFAS. I then started varsity in 2012 doing an extended BA Humanities course which would take 4 years to complete. During this time I was studying modules such as Historical Studies, Development Studies, Politics, Public Management and Governance etc.

"Fast forward to 2021, I received my Master's and have been granted exclusive membership to the Golden Key International Honour Society for my academic achievements."

@Khensani Malungani said:

“Yah ne in 4 years I'll be proudly writing my journey... Much appreciated for the story and congratulations, well done.”

@Nthabiseng Bembe said:

“Perseverance and hard work.”

@Bruce Makhubu said:

“PhD is written all over you Boeta, congratulations.”

@Amuram Sacky said:

“Woooow. I'm so inspired. Congratulation bro.”

@Marcelino Nkuna said:

“Well done. Welcome to the Top 15%.”

@Renette Bouwer said:

“You are an inspiration. Always kind, always courteous. I am blessed to know you.”

@Fox Mahlangu said:

“Very chilled and cool. Well done Alex. I’m truly inspired.”

@Siphesihle Mthimkhulu said:

“What an inspirational story. We love to see it, beautiful black King.”

