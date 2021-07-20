Chris D'Elia's net worth 2021: salary, cars, real estate, house

Chris D'Elia is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and rapper well known for his roles in sitcoms like Undateable and Whitney. The actor's career has recently faced a snag due to the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him, and his net worth has also been declining in the process. What is Chris D'Elia's net worth in 2021? Find out this plus all the details about the recent accusations against him.

Comedian Chris D'Elia performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 07, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Chris D'Elia was born on March 29, 1980, as Christopher William D'Elia to the TV producer Bill D'Elia and interior decorator Ellie D'Elia. Chris has a younger brother, filmmaker-actor Matt D'Elia.

The stand-up comedian has had an illustrious career that includes sitcom appearances, stand-up shows, and even a podcast. How much did he earn from his career? Exactly how much is Chris D'Elia's net worth today? Keep reading to find out.

Profile summary

Birth name: Christopher William D'Elia

Christopher William D'Elia Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: March 29, 1980

March 29, 1980 Age: 41 years old

41 years old Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Birthplace: Montclair, New Jersey.

Montclair, New Jersey. Nationality: American

American Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)

6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Eye colour: Hazel Brown

Hazel Brown Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Profession: Stand up comedian-actor, writer, and podcast host

Stand up comedian-actor, writer, and podcast host Instagram: @chrisdelia

@chrisdelia Twitter: @chrisdelia

@chrisdelia YouTube: Chris D'Elia

Chris D'Elia's net worth in 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris D'Elia has a net worth guesstimated at $10 million.

Chris on the celebrity panel on the season finale of "To Tell the Truth," on ABC. Photo: John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

Chris D'Elia's dad's net worth

Chris's dad is Bill D'Elia, a director and producer who has directed episodes of shows like Chicago Hope, The Practice, Boston Legal, The West Wing, Glee, and Ally McBeal.

Bill also co-created Judging Amy and is currently an executive producer and director for the ABC drama Grand Hotel.

Bill D'Elia's net worth is guesstimated at $20 million.

Chris D'Elia's career

As an actor, Chris has appeared in more than 30 films and television shows. However, he is best known for these roles:

Whitney (2011–2013)

(2011–2013) Undateable (2014–2016)

(2014–2016) You (2019)

(2019) Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

(2012) Band Aid (2017)

(2017) Little Evil (2017)

(2017) The Good Doctor (2017–2018)

(2017–2018) Sanjay and Craig (2013 - 2016) as the voice of Remington Tufflips

He is also a stand-up comedian, who, in 2013, released the comedy albums Such is Life and White Male. Black Comic.

Comedian Chris performs at The Paramount Theater on March 16, 2019 in Huntington, New York. Photo: Al Pereira/Getty Images

Chris D'Elia's houses and cars

In 2013, Chris bought a $1.75 million home in LA's Beachwood Canyon neighbourhood from TV host/comedian Craig Ferguson. D'Elia sold this home in 2016 for $1.9 million.

In 2016, D'Elia bought a home in LA's Laurel Canyon enclave for $2.6 million. He later listed the house for sale in January 2020 for $2.9 million.

In 2017, D'Elia bought a $5.4 million home in the Beverly Hills mountains from actress Tricia Helfer (known for her role in Lucifer). The home was also once owned by Alex Van Halen and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Kevin Eastman. The house, built in 1984, has four bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms. The actor recently sold the home for $5.8 million.

Cars

Chris reportedly bought an Audi RS7 for at least $100,000 in 2014.

Chris D'Elia's wife

Chris married the actress Emily Montague on July 29, 2006; the couple later divorced in 2010. The comedian opened up about his marriage on his Netflix comedy special Man on Fire and confessed that getting married at 26 was a mistake.

"Here's how I knew I didn't wanna be married. This kept happening. I didn't realize then, but I realize now, all right? It's very symbolic. You know when you live with someone and walk into a room, and they're in the room, and it ends up scaring the shit out of you, right? Though it's the one thing that should be in that room, 'cause it's their room, too, you're not thinking, you're doing something else. That kept happening, okay?"

Actor/comedian Chris performs his stand-up comedy routine as part of the Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Recent accusations

Chris D'Elia is now dealing with a string of sexual misconduct accusations against him, which began in mid-2020.

In June 2020, a woman named Simone Rossi (Twitter handle @girlpowertbh) shared screenshots of emails she received from Chris when she was 16 years old. According to the screenshots, Chris allegedly asked her for a 'pic', and within months of her and Chris messaging for the first time, he asked her to make out with him.

In September 2020, reports emerged that when actress Megan Drust agreed to give D'Elia a ride home from a West Hollywood restaurant in 2011, he unzipped his pants in her car and asked Drust to touch him. When she refused, he allegedly began pleasuring himself. Drust allegedly got out of the vehicle and told D'Elia, "You're defiling my car."

In March 2021, an anonymous woman filed a lawsuit against D'Elia in a federal court. The woman accused the comedian of sexually abusing her when she was 17. The lawsuit states that Chris:

"constructed a manipulative, controlling, and abusive dynamic in which he demanded Ms Doe provide him sexually explicit images of herself over the internet, directed her what specific sexual poses and acts she should perform for him, and psychologically punished her when she refused."

Comedian Chris D'Elia performs during Nashville Comedy Festival on April 22, 2018 at War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts

Chris D'Elia's response to the accusations

D'Elia addressed the allegations in a YouTube video in February 2021:

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

He also apologized for being a "dumb guy" who "let myself get caught up in my lifestyle".

Chris D'Elia's net worth as of 2021 is $10 million, but it is expected that this value may decrease over time due to the sexual misconduct allegations against him that are affecting his career.

