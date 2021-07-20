Zuma Foundation Calls for Inquiry Into Deaths of Over 200 During Violent Unrest

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is making the call for a commission of inquiry into the deaths of more than 200 people during the recent violent looting spree

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is calling for an inquiry into the deaths of over 200 people in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal amid days of unrest and looting in the two provinces.

Zuma's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, said the deaths were an indictment on the government of the day as well as the country.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has made the call for a commission of inquiry into deaths of over 200 during the recent violent unrest in Gauteng and KZN.

Per an IOL report, Manyi said the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate the cause of the deaths would bring much-needed closure to the families of the victims.

"Lives were lost, there must be a proper investigation into this and the ineptness of our security cluster must come into focus. Did they not anticipate this? Why did they wake up after the fact?" Manyi offered.

In respect to President Cyril Ramaphosa's previous statements that the unrest could be seen as ethnic mobilisation, Manyi said the statements were "inflammatory" and that they ought to be investigated.

Ramaphosa later made an about-turn on his statement, citing that the unrest was in fact being treated as a failed insurrection. A formal complaint has been lodged by the foundation to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) regarding the matter.

"What should happen is that the president must apologise for comments that could have led to further incitement of violence ... It could be argued that his comments were an entrenchment of tribalistic issues."

Kolisi Foundation extends help, Provides relief to protest-stricken communities

Following the turmoil brought on by days of unrest, public violence and looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past week, the Kolisi Foundation is embarking on providing relief support.

Briefly News reported recently that the foundation joined up with charities to help those most affected by the recent unrest, according to a TimesLIVE report.

In a recent statement on its official Instagram account, the foundation said:

“We have begun working with several non-profit organisations on the ground and are putting together a strategy to get food to people in the hardest-hit areas.

"We are working with a network of organisations in KwaZulu-Natal focusing on gender-based violence shelters, children’s homes, old age homes, hospices and assisted-living facilities."

