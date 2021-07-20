Amanda Black Weighs in on Lack of Service Delivery in SA, Says Govt Is Captured

Amanda Black has weighed in on the lack of service delivery in Mzansi following last week's violent protests and looting

The talented award-winning musician claimed that the current ANC-led government is captured

The singer further said that Mzansi government wants residents to think providing jobs and service delivery is hard while it is not

Amanda Black has shared her thoughts on lack of service delivery in Mzansi following last week's violent protests and looting. The award-winning singer suggested that the ANC-led government is captured.

The star shared that President Cyril Ramaphosa's government wants residents to think providing jobs and service delivery and eradicating poverty is hard.

Amanda Black has weighed in on lack of service delivery in SA and says govt is captured. Image: @amandablacksa

The songstress took to Twitter on Saturday, 17 July to share her thoughts on the on volatile situation in the country. She believes that our government is captured. The musician wrote:

"But again, as usual, when it comes to black pain we will move on, ‘forgive and forget’ as they taught us, conditioned to believe this is normal. Poverty is still the enemy created by colonisation and racist apartheid, and now ignored and perpetuated by captured government."

According to TimesLIVE, the singer expressed that transformation and opening access to education is not hard.

"They just don’t want to. So we will have to. It has always been within our power to."

Tweeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her deep post. Check out some of their comments below:

@sanosanele said:

"We salute you for standing up for black communities even when it regarded as a crime to do so. Thank you for being the voice of the voiceless. Thank you for risking everything you have in protection of our people. Many are scared."

@BRamanki wrote:

"Those you put in power are the ones that needs to account.. You can't wish for accountability or direction on those whom aint in power. A master accounts for his slave."

@DaChestar commented:

"Yoh ai sisi uthetha inyani, as black people it's time we wake up and do what's right by our people and stop being selfish like our oppressors system. Our nature is working together and ubuntuism and as the youth it's our time to practice Ubuntu and build our nation without help from power elites."

@VuzileM added:

"212 people dead and 20 of those massacred in Phoenix. Black life has to matter at some point, one life gone is too many."

Ntsiki Mazwai claims President Cyril Ramaphosa is anti-black

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she doesn't like President Cyril Ramaphosa. The controversial poet believes that the president doesn't like black people.

The singer took to Twitter on Thursday, 15 July to share her thoughts on Ramaphosa amid the ongoing violent protests and killings in the country. Ntsiki believes that Ramaphosa has failed to come up with a solution amid the volatile political crisis in the country. She wrote:

"Of course I am anti Ramaphosa. He is anti black."

Tweeps shared mixed opinions on Ntsiki's take on Cyril Ramaphosa. @Hellothisgirl1 asked:

"Is she lying though?"

