World-class DJ and producer Black Coffee explained his views on South Africa’s looting and unrest to CNN

Black Coffee shared his personal perspectives in a video that was hosted by CNN during a live news report

The update comes soon after the house music entertainer sent a couple of messages on social media to condemn the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

DJ Black Coffee pours his heart out to the world on Mzansi's chaos. Image: @realblackcoffee / Instagram

Source: Instagram

As extensively reported by Briefly over the past three weeks, South Africa descended into burning destruction as protestors looted businesses across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The unrest was sparked by former President Jacob Zuma’s arrest after he refused to testify in the Zondo Commission trial investigation. The violent protests to demand Zuma's arrest affected thousands of businesses, including multiple deaths caused by stampedes.

Black Coffee has since been contacted by CNN to give his take on the extraordinary events, as reported by TimesLIVE.

He said in the interview:

“It's the local people defending the community, but tomorrow when everything goes back to normal, the locals and the community don't have the contracts in the mall. The contracts are held by people who are not in the community. And that's how you start fixing the problems.

“Instead, he said, people probably felt like “they are destroying what's been there and what's not theirs even though somehow it benefits them”.

The DJ later posted about the interview on his Instagram. The caption on his account said:

“It’s from a South African who is concerned about the future of the country and the continent.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Phoenix unrest: Families of victims plead for justice after killings

The families of those killed in the recent wave of violence in Phoenix, north of Durban, amid violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are pleading for justice.

Briefing the media on Friday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed that the death toll following the unrest of the past week stood at 212.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, who was the recent subject of a barrage of criticism after a video of him assaulting a suspected looter on live television surfaced, is reportedly leading a delegation on a visit to the grieving families.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za