Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has pledged her loyalty to President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as the African National Congress

The minister was called out after she went against a statement made by Ramaphosa about the civil unrest plaguing the country

Mapisa-Nqakula has now backtracked on her previous statements, qualifying her reasoning behind this

Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she is not happy with how she was perceived after she contradicted President Cyril Ramaphosa. The minister recently retracted her statement after acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni repudiated what she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula on Sunday stated that there was no sign of a coup or insurrection while addressing a Parliamentary Committee Meeting. This followed Ramaphosa's statement that the unrest was a failed attempt at an insurrection.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has backtracked on her statement about a counter-revolution and pledged her loyalty to the President. Image: STRINGER/AFP

According to eNCA, Mapisa-Nqakula has now pledged her loyalty to the country's President as well as the ruling party. SABC News reported that Mapisa-Nqakula said that Ramaphosa spoke about "attempted insurrection" and she confined herself to "counter-revolution".

She went on to explain that she remembered that any act of counter-revolution will ultimately lead to an insurrection or coup in a country. Mapisa-Nqakula added that a counter-revolution is an act that is meant to undermine the state. She continued by stating that a counter-revolution would inevitably undermine the country's democracy.

Presidency strikes back at Defence Minister's contradiction of alleged coup

Previously, Briefly News reported that Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni recently stated that there is no truth that any of the unrest and violence in certain areas in South Africa was part of an insurgency.

Ntshavehni made the statement on Monday, 19 July after the apparent contradiction of government views. This follows Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's statement to Parliament over the weekend.

Mapisa-Nqakula alleged that there was no evidence that the violence and looting was an insurrection or a coup (a sudden or violent take over from government). She added that the SANDF was seeing signs of a counter-revolution brought forward by 'thuggery' and 'criminality'.

