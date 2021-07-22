The Presidency recently shared its stance on the matter involving an Israeli spyware firm and President Cyril Ramaphosa's personal phone number

The Israeli firm reportedly has the president's personal number in its database and now, the State Security Agency (SSA) is investigating it

According to acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the Presidency is awaiting a report from the SSA

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Wednesday that the government is unhappy that President Cyril Ramaphosa's personal cellphone may have been targetted by spyware.

Ntshavehni stated that the State Security Agency needs to probe whether or not his phone had been tampered with. This follows news that an Israeli spyware company may have 'hacked' Ramaphosa's phone and kept his personal number in its database.

The Presidency revealed that it is not happy about President Cyril Ramaphosa's personal cellphone number being on an Israeli spyware firm's database. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to News24, Ntshavheni stated that they were not happy that they had been targeted as they believe it infringes on President Ramaphosa's privacy, as well as the sovereignty of South Africa, to be able to make its own decisions without the pre-empting by other countries.

Ntshavheni added that the SSA will have to compile a report after an investigation to state whether or not the president's phone had been tampered with.

A report by IOL stated that the Presidency was not happy about the mere fact that they had been targeted and it was sad that the report comes shortly after relations within the Southern African region are improving. She explained that the State is planning to work alongside members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 14 heads of states whose numbers have been targeted by a spyware firm

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa is among a group of 14 heads of state and government members who were selected as people of interest by clients of NSO Group (an Israeli spyware company). The news was revealed in a press release issued by Amnesty International.

The press release suggested that there were a number of world leaders who might have had their smartphones hacked by the NSO Group's Pegasus Spyware. The release stated that there was new evidence that was uncovered by the Pegasus Project.

Amnesty International's Sheila Mohamed called the revelation 'unprecedented' and stated that it sent a chill down the spines of world leaders.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za