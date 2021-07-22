Woman Loses Her Mom, Dad and Hubby in 2021, SA Heartbroken: #Covid19

A local woman headed to social media, sharing the destructive impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on her family

The brave young woman lost her mom, dad and husband all within just a few months

Gathering in love and support, social media users took to the comments section to share their sincere condolences

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local woman has headed online to share the gruelling experience of losing her mom, dad, and husband, all within a few months. Although the heartbroken woman could not be identified at the writing of this report, a sympathetic Twitter user shared her story.

This woman has lost 3 family members in just a few short months. Images: @Xole_25/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Xole_25 shared the devastating post along with a broken heart emoji.

"My Daddy - 15 Feb 2021 (My Hero) My Hubby- 02 July 2021 (My 1 Great Love) My Mommy- 20 July 2021 (My Rock).

"If this is what you lay on my path Lord, then the lesson/message can only be sweet. What a sh*tty 2021 thus far," she captioned her post.

The brokenhearted but strong and resilient woman went on to share a photo of her loved ones, clearly from a much happier time. Social media users headed to the comments section to share messages of condolences and support. Check out some of the comments below:

@tillytiny10 said:

"This is too much."

@7Manyelac said:

"Thio shem sisi wam qina maan ayinguwe wedwa... ndinumb mna kqala it's like a nightmare euThico akathathi angasgiyi nto."

@Blackbarbier said:

"Heartbreaking."

@Ndaba32884040 said:

"Be strong lv kuzondlula."

@ThokoSibanyoni3 said:

"Yho. I'm sorry my dear."

@fokzsa said:

"Death be not proud."

@PaulinaM1306 said:

"2021 has done the most to people."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Covid19 has lowered South Africa's life expectancy, according to Stats SA

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a Stats SA report has uncovered that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the life expectancy among South Africans to decline since the country recorded the first initial case of the virus in March 2020.

The report stated that fatalities during the first and second waves caused an increase in the Crude Death Rate (CDR), which indicates the number of deaths per 1 000 people in a year. The CDR rate rose from 8.8 per 1 000 people in 2020 to 11.6 per 1 000 people; signifying an increase of roughly 34%.

Stats SA stated that vaccination, following safety measures like social distancing and sanitising hands and surfaces, would likely push South Africa to its previous life expectancy levels. SowetanLIVE reported that the country has gone through two waves of infections and is currently fighting the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The report stated that although the life expectancy at birth indicator is a more 'important' indicator, the Covid-19 pandemic will not be brought forward as a projection of one person's lifespan but it should rather be used to bring to light the cumulative burden of the crisis compared to recent trends.

Reports by eNCA state that there has also been a 34% increase in adult deaths. The publication reported that over 700 000 people died in SA over the past year while around 550 000 people passed away the previous year.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za