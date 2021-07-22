The couple has gone viral after beautiful photos capturing the evolution of their love life surfaced

Their relationship began while they were schoolmates, sharing each other's momentous days at different universities

Many have commented on social media after their photo collage emerged online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A couple has gone viral after heartwarming photos capturing the evolution of their love life emerged on social media.

The couple, whose names are yet to be known, was pictured in different shots, highlighting the journey of their relationship, which seems to have begun in senior high school.

The duo shared in each other's momentous days, including their graduation ceremonies at different universities.

Odo Nsor: Man marries schoolmate; story of their beautiful love life told in photos Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

Wedding Day

With bright smiles and staring into each other's eyes, they posed for a photograph during their white nuptials.

The bride appeared in the photos donning a sleeveless white gown styled with kente, while the groom rocked a white suit and black trousers to complement his wife's looks.

Their frames have collected sweet comments from social media users, with many wishing them well in their journey.

Positive remarks

Kimberly Martin commented:

So beautiful. Blessings and best wishes for the future

Delores Milhouse said:

''You two are so cute Amen Good luck Congratulations enjoy your life GOD Bless You Somethings are just Meant to be Many More Years of happiness.''

Earlene-Deloatch Pelzer said:

''Beautiful accomplishment for you both. Congratulations.''

''Absolutely beautiful and blessed couple,'' Michelle BlackQueen Hatton said.

Terry James indicated:

''In each picture][ their skin got even more gorgeous!! Congratulations .''

Aretha Green mentioned:

''Congratulations to you both. You have done well.''

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Briefly News earlier reported a 54-year-old Ghanaian woman, Augustina Addo Frimpong, has made a striking gender statement with her laudable achievement in the country's male-dominated transport industry.

Frimpong's quest for the profession started at age 13 when she was only a student bus conductor.

As the only female driver at Metro Mass Transit introduced into Ghana in 2016, Frimpong recalled her journey to becoming one of the country's few female drivers.

Couple share stunning glow up pictures

In other news, a local man is certainly reflecting on the long journey undertaken with his beautiful partner, sharing an adorable 'Then & now' snap of the loving couple. It's clear the lovebirds have come a long way as they look more refreshed and vibrant in their recent pics.

"Mojolo vs Marriage... Happy Anniversary to us," he captioned the heartfelt post along with several red hearts and smiley faces.

The ride-or-dies have certainly found a few better angles and some improved lighting since their dating days. Having gained a little relationship weight, it appears the couple are still very content in their union.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za