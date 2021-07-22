BBC's HardTalk news anchor Stephen Sackur is going viral on local social media following his heated discussion with Fikile Mbalula

It seems the Transport Minister had been caught slipping, contradicting earlier statements made by South Africa's Minister of Defence following the widespread looting action

Social media users quickly headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the clip

A BBC journalist put South Africa's Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula through the ringer in a recent interview. A few short clips of the TV news moments are circulating online and have locals questioning the credibility of SA's media.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was called out by journalist Stephen Sackur on BBC's 'HardTalk'. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Heading online, @DuduzaneZuma_ first shared the clip along with this spicy caption:

"Fikile Mbalula felt that he was being met by #ThumaMinaMediaGroup , he failed to remember that it's BBC, Mbaks won't ever recuperate from this, this is humiliating."

In the interview, it seems the BBC's Stephen Sackur had no time to play with Mbaks. The journalist quickly calls out contradictions in the Transport Minister's statements that do not correlate with earlier claims made by Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Naturally, Mzansi couldn't help poking fun at the minister following what many felt was an embarrassing situation. Check out some of the comments below:

@mkhwanazi_sam said:

"Nothing humiliating here, events of past week definitely had a face, it's good he didn't mention any."

@BrusselMoves10 said:

"When one has to watch international news to get the truth of what's really happening locally. #ThumaMinaMediaGroup"

@realnorma_kay said:

"Come and watch your *ss being served by a real journalist, not your fake @eNCA wannabes."

@Chairman_Tambo said:

"So the running dogs of CR17 can’t call the BBC journalist who finished Mbaks a “state-capture” and “fight back”. I’m sure they are so pained."

@lesetjafodi said:

"A half-hour of hard talk exposed so much. Mbaks went prepared with his usual ANC rhetoric of meaningless bombastic words but immediately realised that he was on Hard Talk and the tongue immediately went dry as he struggled to defend his government's dismal failures.#BBC real media."

@TIDO_HHP said:

"Why would Mbalula even post this, the journalist completely blew him out of the water with well-researched questions, it definitely was not a good look for Mbaks."

@Mbatha10 said:

"This one was dealing with Mbaks clean."

MEC dismisses reports of bodies piling up in Phoenix Mortuary in Durban

In more on the recent protest action, Briefly News previously reported that the National Funeral Practitioners Association stated that undertakers in mortuaries in KwaZulu-Natal are overwhelmed. This is due to the rapid flow of bodies being admitted following the civil unrest in the province and Gauteng.

The riots and violence ended up in the deaths of 22 people in KZN alone. The association stated that there are more than 300 unidentified and unclaimed bodies that are in storage in mortuaries in Phoenix, Durban.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has since dismissed the claims, stating that there were 128 bodies and not 500.

During an interview with eNCA, Muzi Hlengwa of the association stated that the mortuaries in Verulam and Phoenix have reached their capacities. Hlengwa explained that the maximum capacity of the storage facility in Phoenix is 500 bodies.

According to IOL, Simelane-Zulu stated that around 128 bodies were being processed and not 300 or 500. She added that not all of the bodies at the mortuary are linked to last week's civil unrest. Simelane-Zulu also stated that the mortuary does not just serve Phoenix but the wider eThekkwini area.

She stated that the mortal remains of 128 bodies are being processed.

