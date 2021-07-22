Vuyo Dabula has hearts in his eyes for an American athlete, Sha'Carri Richardson, and he ain’t afraid to make it known

Taking to social media with a clip of Carri, Vuyo expressed his undying love for the superstar field and track sprinter

Carri is from Texas in the United States and is a fierce 21-year-old athlete with a fruitful career in front of her so Vuyo has impeccable taste

Vuyo Dabula is totally smitten over American athlete, Sha'Carri Richardson. For our guy, it was love at first sprint.

Vuyo Dabula has a thing for American athlete, Sha'Carri Richardson, and he made it known on social media. Image: @vuyodabula and @carririchardson_.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to confess his feels, Vuyo posted a reel of his woman in action, making it known that she is everything he ever wanted in a bae.

Vuyo posted:

Being the chiselled hunk that he is, Vuyo appreciates a woman who takes care of her physique, just like Carri does.

Carri plays multiple sports but she is most well known for being a phenomenal track and field sprinter. Residing from Texas, Carri is a strong and independent 21-year-old female whose professional athlete career has only just begun. Vuyo knows a good woman when he sees one.

