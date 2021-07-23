The National Freedom Party reportedly called for the resignation of Police Minister Bheki Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa

The news follows the civil unrest that took the country over last week and claimed over 300 lives in two provinces

The riots and looting in the unrest were allegedly triggered by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma

The National Freedom Party (NFP) is calling for the resignation of both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Bheki Cele. This follows the recent civil unrest that has so far claimed over 300 lives in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The riots and looting were allegedly triggered by the recent jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. The NFP sent an open letter to Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise regarding the loss of life, racial tensions and the damage of infrastructure.

The party believes that if the leadership of the country responded faster, the above could have been avoided.

A report by SABC News stated that the NFP's Innocent Magwaza called for President Ramaphosa and Minister Cele to step down with immediate effect as the recent civil unrest was not 'taken seriously' by them.

Previously, the NFP made a plea to Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister, to grant former president Jacob Zuma compassionate leave so that he could be part of his brother's funeral, according to The Witness.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed receipt of an affidavit from the State Attorney

Previously, Briefly News reported that on Thursday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed the receipt of a summons for Msholozi to pay R18.2 million for legal costs. In April, Zuma lost a Supreme Court of Appeal hearing and was ordered to fork over the cash.

The foundation confirmed on social media that they had received the affidavit from the State Attorney regarding the legal bills that built up during the former president's tenure as the head of the country.

According to the tweet shared by the foundation, the affidavit was received by Zuma's attorneys. The tweet read:

"The Foundation confirms that the Attorney's of our Patron, H.E Prez Zuma have received the affidavit from the State Attorney regarding legal bills incurred during Prez Zuma's tenure as President of the RSA.

The Legal Team will consult Prez Zuma for further instructions."

