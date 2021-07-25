Martin Nyamlori received his Bachelor's degree from Kenyatta University

Nyamlori said it was a miracle that he had finally graduated after spending three decades pursuing his 8.4.4 education

He is appealing to any employer to give him a job as he seeks to now step into a new chapter of his life

Martin Nyamlori's academic journey that began in 1989 culminated in a Bachelor's Degree in Public Policy and Administration from Kenyatta University on Friday, July 24.

Nyamlori's story is one of resilience and determination; he sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) national exams for a record nine times and had spent 22 years in different primary schools.

Speaking to Briefly News, the 38-year-old man, who was on Friday, July 23, conferred the power to read, said it was a miracle that he had finally graduated after more than three decades traversing the 8.4.4 curriculum.

"I am the happiest person on earth because the journey that started in 1989 ended on Friday. It is indeed a miracle," he said on Sunday, July 24.

Nyamlori, who now hopes to get into formal employment and reap the rewards of his hard work, said evading poverty remained his greatest motivation in all those years that he moved from one primary school to another majorly due to financial constraints.

"Poverty in my home was too much. We were the poorest in the village. Living in a grass thatched house. Getting daily meals was next to impossible," the degree-holder narrated.

Nyamlori first sat for the national exams in 1998 at Kipsimbol Primary School where he scored 478 marks. He received admission to Kabianga Secondary School but could not join the school due to financial problems.

In 1999, he was back to Standard Eight at Rongo Primary School where he scored 559 marks and got an admission letter to Kanga High School.

But this time, things were a bit better as his aunt gave him a helping hand but it was short-lived. In his second term, he dropped from Kanga because his aunt stopped financing his education.

Nyamlori was out of school for two years, working as a casual labourer at a milling factory in Nairobi, before deciding to give education another shot.

In 2002, he joined Kitere Primary School, where he scored 387 marks and received an admission letter to Rapogi High School but no one was willing to finance his education.

In 2003, he enrolled at Sony Sugar Primary scoring 399 marks and was called to Rapogi School; in 2004 he was in Rangwe Junior Academy scoring 434 marks and was admitted to Maseno High school but dropped in the second term.

In 2010 in Agape academy Kosele, he scored 401 marks and was re-admitted to Maranda high.

In 2011, from Oriri Primary Nyamlori scored 403 marks and got his admission letter to Nairobi School where Equity Bank through the Wings to fly scholarship program, sponsored his secondary education.

In 2015, he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education and scored a B+ of 71 points.

After completion of KCSE, his sponsorship was over but he was admitted to Kenyatta University where he pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration.

He now has a reason to smile after completing his undergraduate studies and is appealing to any employer to give him a job as he seeks to now step into a new chapter.

"My plan for the future is to now give back to the community. I will start with employment and build my way up," the 38-year-old said.

