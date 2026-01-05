Amapiano hitmaker Zee Nxumalo has released her birthday wish list on her Facebook account

The list consists of expensive designer handbags and shoes, as well as an iPhone 17 Pro Max

Social media users were divided by this, criticising Zee Nxumalo for having high standards

Zee Nxumalo posted a list of things she wants for her birthday. Image: Zee_nxumalo

Source: Instagram

Amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo has trended after her Facebook post, asking for a specific list of birthday gifts, made rounds on X (Twitter).

The Mama hitmaker has proven how high and expensive her taste is, and some social media users, especially the men, could not keep up.

What Zee Nxumalo wants for her birthday

The singer and dancer's birthday is on Tuesday, 6 January 2025, and she said she is fed up with being gifted perfumes. Zee Nxumalo, who has ventured into filmmaking, has her eyes set on designer bags and shoes, as well as the latest iPhone. Or maybe an expensive 40-inch weave. Below are the things she listed on the Facebook post.

"My birthday is in two days. [My] wishlist is a Dior bag/Dior sandals, or any Dior item. Buy me shares at JSE. A 40-inch wig (premium quality), maybe iPhone 17 Pro Max. I have enough perfume, I do not need them. A Mahele for my bus (Thule). Burberry swimwear (it’s on sale, just 10K)," she requested.

However, her list does not end there. The star is also accepting a sports car or cash.

"Pay registration for one of my fans. A 45 AMG Sport [car]. 3O0K hard-core cash. Or just buy me a Zee Nxumalo 2 Piece from The Fix. I don't have it. It's always sold out."

Nxumalo has a lot to celebrate as she turns 23. She has dominated the Mzansi charts more times than most South African artists. In December 2025, she became the most-streamed artist in Mzansi with hits such as Ngisakuthanda, achieving more than 100 million streams alone.

SA reacts to Zee Nxumalo's demands

Below are some of the reactions online:

@pnmking exclaimed:

"She thinks she is Beyonce this one. She is just a good singer. Just beauty without depth!"

@Dashy_President asked:

"Doesn't she get royalties and bookings fee?"

@PearlMndebele cried:

"And she will get everything ke sana."

@KBMosh1 said:

"Should have sent that to her, blessed or friends. At least she might pay registration fees for someone."

@African_Spring asked:

"Registration fees should be tuition fees aphelele. Also, how come she can't spell her own surname? Numalo???"

Zee Nxumalo slips up on Spotify, fans tease

In a previous report by Briefly News, Zee Nxumalo allegedly made a silly mistake online when she showed off her Spotify numbers. This would not be the first time the rising Amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo has given her fans a behind-the-scenes look into her music.

Zee Nxumalo shared a screenshot of her Spotify profile, seemingly showing off her monthly listeners. The accidental blunder she made attracted mixed reactions, with several social media users mocking her.

