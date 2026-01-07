Zee Nxumalo recenty celebrated her birthday and the day was made extra special by the staff at a Spur branch

The Amapiano singer trended for compiling a list of the things she wants for her special day

A video of the special treat has gone viral on social media, with fans hailing the singer for her energy

Amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, 6 January 2025. The star was treated to a special birthday treat from the staff at Spur.

In a viral video clip, Nxumalo can be seen dancing along to the beautiful birthday hymn, instantly lightening up the mood.

Zee Nxumalo celebrates birthday

In a video reshared by The Hype Channel, Zee Nxumalo can be seen vibing to a birthday song, sung to her at Spur. The Mama hitmaker trended this week after she listed the expensive things she wants for her birthday.

Zee Nxumalo wrote, "I was literally just passing by and they offered to celebrate with me," she wrote.

Some of the things that the 23-year-old requested include designer bags and shoes, JSE shares and a high-end AMG car.

"My birthday is in two days. [My] wishlist is a Dior bag/Dior sandals, or any Dior item. Buy me shares at JSE. A 40-inch wig (premium quality), maybe iPhone 17 Pro Max. I have enough perfume, I do not need them. A Mahele for my bus (Thule). Burberry swimwear (it’s on sale, just 10K)," she requested.

"Pay registration for one of my fans. A 45 AMG Sport [car]. 3O0K hard-core cash. Or just buy me a Zee Nxumalo 2 Piece from The Fix. I don't have it. It's always sold out," Nxumalo further wrote on Facebook.

Mzansi gushed over Zee Nxumalo and they gave her flowers, mostly because she is always a vibe.

@djstago danced:

"Zee Nxumalo is such a vibe maarn."

@SEREIMR gushed:

"And this ladies and gentlemen is why I love Zulu women."

@PforRepeat stated:

"I know she’s healing her inner child with this moment. I just can’t prove it."

@Mxova_pablo gushed:

"I love Zee Nxumalo. She is so real for this."

@TheAudioLabSA replied:

"Zee Nxumalo taught us that fame doesn’t have to come with distance. The bigger she gets, the closer she pulls us. That’s not just rare; that’s revolutionary love."

