“Sobona Khona”: Mzansi Parents Debate Kids Returning to School Under Level 3

South African parents are divided regarding the reopening of schools and they shared their views through a debate on social media

A concerned parent, @MelBala, posted on Twitter and she attracted massive reactions from many people in Mzansi about the safety of school children

Some people feel their kids can learn and focus better when in a classroom but some believe their kids are not safe at school due to the coronavirus pandemic

With children heading back to class in most South African schools on Monday, some parents have decided to debate allowing their kids back to school. This comes after one parent took to social media to open a conversation.

The children are expected to report back to school in the midst of the raging coronavirus pandemic. Some parents feel it’s risky to allow the young kids to go to school even though the teachers have received their vaccinations. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions and views of the parents.

@PortiGumedeSA said:

“Not entirely. Covid19 is now fully within the kids too. Parents are also not honest, during the break some have been moving around with their kids to family gatherings and every one of those kids are going to be in school tomorrow.”

@Culprit enter said:

“The acceptable and parent-like thing to say on Twitter would be to say no. But most parents are tired of their kids and want them out the house,LOL”

@FlawedPurfction said:

“Honestly, I’m not. He’s already repeating the grade because I didn’t let him return mid last year so I have mixed emotions.”

@Jaicabajar said:

“Someday, I’m gonna send poor kids to school as long as I have the resources. Hoping that once they make it, they would send other kids to school too.”

@KgalemangMoile said:

“Me I do not agree with sending children to school! My kids didn't write June exams, I took a decision for them to sit at home. Now, I really am between the rock and a hard place sending my kids back to school! It's like one is sacrificing the kids.”

@MissTaks said:

“Mine is also repeating a grade and I’m not ready for this week.”

@Am_Thecool guy said:

“Hopefully "Parent Twitter" get and encourage vaccinations so the future of the children is secured. Eventually, life has to go back to normal. Our parents vaccinated themselves and us which enabled us to enjoy until recently when the normal got challenged.”

@Mops0032 said:

“My kid is not for online. He loses focus/quickly loses concentration. He starts to fiddle with things, yawn. Iyooooo hai he's going. So bona khona. All in God's hands.”

