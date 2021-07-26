Dr Musa Mthombeni Tests Positive for Covid: "I Got My Vaccine Months Back"

Dr Musa Mthombeni has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 even though he had been vaccinated against the virus a few months back

The TV presenter shared that he had mild symptoms and only the results confirmed that he indeed has the coronavirus

Mzansi social media users have wished the medical doctor and Vital Signs presenter a speedy recovery

Dr Musa Mthombeni has been diagnosed with Covid-19. The TV presenter and medical doctor took to social media on Sunday, 25 July to share the bad news.

The Vital Signs presenter tested positive for the virus even though he got his coronavirus jab a few months ago.

Dr Musa Mthombeni has tested positive for Covid-19. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

He took to Twitter to share that he had mild symptoms of Covid-19 before his results came back positive. The star wrote:

"I got my vaccine months back and so far all my symptoms are very mild. A little headache here and there. Sore throat and that’s it really!"

According TshisaLIVE, health professionals received their jabs under Phase 1 of vaccinations in the Sisonke study.

Tweeps took to his comments section to wish him a speedy recovery. Check out some of the comments below:

@kello_daywalker said:

"You got vaccinated months back? I have a few questions. Do you still have immunity from the vaccine? Do we know how long immunity lasts?"

@jr_teto wrote:

"Eish! Now am scared I have back pain, couldn’t sleep last night coz the air was super dry. I was running short of breath, even had diarrhoea."

@Its_Lira commented:

"Same exact symptoms plus a few episodes of chest pain. Got vaccinated in February. I’m so grateful for the vaccine coz I think my symptoms would have been far worse."

@Tyniz_Wa said:

"Get well soon. My 70-year-old mom had similar symptoms when she had it. Now she is fine. You will surely be fine."

@lm_boon added:

"Had similar symptoms, had vaccine in May. I recovered after 4 days. Just had fever. By the grace of God I'm fine. Speedy recovery Dr."

Dr Musa Mthombeni bags new presenting gig

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Liesl Laurie took to social media to celebrate her fiancé Dr Musa Mthombeni's new TV gig. The stunner is over the moon after her bae bagged a lit presenting gig. Musa was recently announced as the new host of newly revamped SABC 2 health show, Vital Signs. The show's producers confirmed the news on social media.

The excited former Miss SA took to Instagram on Wednesday, 7 July to share her bae's good news with her followers. According to TshisaLIVE, she hilariously referred to him as a "breadwinner". Liesl shared a cute snap of herself with Musa and captioned it:

"This is how you rest when you know your fiancé starts a new TV show today and will now be continuing in his role of breadwinner. So proud of this man going out to work for his family! Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the original breadwinner of the Mthombeni family."

