Danko: Cassper Nyovest Plays Snippet of His Amapiano Joint With US Singer NeYo

Cassper Nyovest has excitedly shared that he has a new Amapiano track with US R&B superstar Ne-Yo

The Mzansi musician took to social media on Monday night to play some of the tracks that will be on his upcoming yanos album

Cassper's excited fans have taken to social media to share their opinions on the star's epic joint with Ne-Yo

Cassper Nyovest is taking Amapiano to the world. The musician shared on Monday night, 26 July that he has a new unreleased epic tune with US singer Ne-Yo.

Cassper Nyovest played a snippet of his Amapiano joint with US singer NeYo. Image: @neyo, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa is one of the artists who have been promising to take the trending Mzansi music genre to the world. Other artists who have been doing their bit to sell the Mzansi dance music to the world are DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Focalistic and many others.

In a live Instagram video, Mufasa played some of the tracks that will feature in his upcoming Amapiano album. He was in studio with his yanos producer, Abidoza.

The star excitedly revealed that he has a song with the US superstar and to prove it, he played the snippet of the tune.

According to TshisaLIVE, he award-winning artist's fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the song. Check out some of their comments below:

@TaffRutsate said:

"Last night was on Instagram! Can @casspernyovest release these bangers."

@MAGETHO wrote:

"That Neyo song is another number 1."

@RRamokgobedi commented:

"Ok now, this a Cassper song I’m looking forward to."

@Mar_cusG wrote:

"You can tell from his eyes that they did magic."

@AyandaMdunge7 added:

"Piano to the world."

Cassper Nyovest shades Reason for jumping on Amapiano bandwagon

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has thrown a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon. The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist.

The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter this Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. The tweep @scottishwest told Mufasa:

"True bruh... the way Reason used to talk sh*t about you and yanos."

Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

