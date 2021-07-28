SANDF Mozambique Deployment Will Cost SA Close to R1 Billion, Ramaphosa Confirms

It will cost South Africa close an amount close to R1 billion to deploy the South African National Defence Force to Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced to Parliament his decision to deploy SANDF members to assist Mozambique to deal with the ongoing acts of terrorism

The Caba Delgado province in Mozambique has been dealing with terrorist extremists and will be assisted by Botswana and Rwanda's armies as well

The South African government will spend close to R1 billion to deploy members of the South African National Defence Force to Mozambique.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to Parliament to informing the legislature that he gave the go-ahead to deploy 1 500 SANDF soldiers to the neighbouring country. According to EWN, the deployment will amount to just over R984 million.

The South African National Defence Force will be deployed to the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique to help the country deal with terrorist acts. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa's announcement comes after the Democratic Alliance called on the president to indicate how much the SANDF's deployment to Mozambique would cost.

The DA had stated that sources had informed the party that 1 495 soldiers had been deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) Standby Force last Monday, according to a report by News24.

SANDF's deployment also comes after Ramaphosa deployed the army to parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to assist the South African Police Services to manage the violent protests.

SANDF's deployment in KwaZulu-Natal will end on 12 August and will cost an estimated R615 million while the deployment in Mozambique will end on 15 October, according to EWN.

The province of Caba Delgado in Mozambique is said to be in need of urgent assistance as acts of terrorism are currently taking place. Countries such as Botswana and Rwanda will also deploy their military to assist.

SANDF and SAPS work together to prevent looting and stop taxi violence in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed to Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Thursday. The SANDF is attempting to prevent any outbursts of violence and looting that had occurred in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) were deployed alongside the SANDF. This comes shortly after reports emerged of ongoing taxi violence in the area. Essential public transport routes were also impacted by the taxi attacks.

According to News24, Khayelitsha Development Forum Chairperson Ndithini Tyhido says that the soldiers will be able to put an end to the ongoing taxi association feud. Tyhidstated that the situation was dire.

He explained that the deployment of SANDF has been welcomed by community members as commuters have suffered enough. Tyhido stated that the attack on public transport stemmed from the City's inability to resolve issues with the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations and the MyCiTi bus service.

