South African music artist Bhungane Hadebe went viral on social media after making a statement about Jay-Z

Bhungane Hadebe made various accusations against Jay-Z and Beyoncé, claiming that his problems with them started in 2018 at the Global Citizen concert

Online users were fascinated by the story, and some online sleuths uncovered possible reasons behind the musician's strange claims against Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Bhungane Hadebe, an artist based in South Africa, shared a post on Instagram about Jay-Z, which circulated on X. His Instagram post left people puzzled over the various accusations he made about Jay-Z and Beyoncé feeding into Illuminati conspiracy theories.

Bhungane Hadebe is an artist listed on Tidal's website, the music streaming company owned by Jay-Z. Netizens on X were buzzing as they tried to make sense of Bhungane Hadebe's accusations.

Bhungane Hadebe's strange accusation against Jay-Z

In an Instagram post shared by Bhungane Hadebe, the musician who joined Jay-Z's Tidal, detailed that he was forced to "sell [his] soul" to Jay-Z and Beyonce. He claimed that he and Jay-Z exchanged souls through "exchanging of destinies". Bhungane also referenced Siyabonga Ngodze, who lost his life after falling while working as a rigger at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival, according to News24. Bhungane is under the belief that Siyabonga's death was connected to the so-called ritual he was involved in.

The musician detailed that on 24 June 2022, he was offered a scholarship to Long Island University by Roc Nation. Bhungane claims he declined the funding because he believed that there was hidden malicious intent behind it. Bhungane went on to detail his belief that Jay-Z has been out to get him to use his DNA as a sacrifice. He claimed he knows some people can prove his claims. See the original post below:

SA doubts Bhungane Hadebe

People on social media expressed their concern about Bhungane Hadebe for believing billionaires were out to get him. One netizen shared a screenshot from Long Island University, showing a scam that may have got the musician to believe they were connected to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Many people felt that the young musician's claims did not make sense.

@ineedmadibas said:

"I need to hear from these people he claims can confirm this statement of his because WHAT??✋🏾😭"

@TSelekane44539 wrote:

"So a billion dollar couple is obsessed with him? He has the soul of a mega star? Come on, man"

@Chosen1_26 commented:

"You have Jay-Z’s soul. So Jay-Z’s refused its own offer to go back to new York. Make this make sense please. I’m now more confused."

@ThatoNtshingil2 added:

"This sounds like a made-up story 🤣"

@AyandaMaqhoboza speculated:

"Schizophrenia with delusions of persecution. He needs help"

@ell_reezy added:

"There are many ways to fight poverty, mara this is not it."

@OMI_Ntsweng wondered:

"So out of all people and the connections they have, Jay-Z and Beyoncé ba kgetha Bunghane?"

