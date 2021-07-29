Tebogo Thothela has seriously inspired Mzansi after securing three degrees from the University of Witwatersrand

Thothela shared the update on Twitter and says it was not because he is smart but because God and hard work helped him to realise his dreams

The young graduate is the talk of the town on social media where many are congratulating and wishing him the best going forward

South Africans are delighted to see one of their own graduating with major qualifications from Wits University. The social media account holder, @PrezSankara, shared a very uplifting update on Twitter as far as his academic progress is concerned.

Tebogo Thothela is a proud holder of a BCom, LLB and LLM degrees from the Johannesburg-based tertiary institution. The proud man says it’s not because he is wise but God’s grace and lots of hard work helped him.

Tebogo Thothela is getting all the good messages from Mzansi. Image: @PrezSankara/Twitter

@ShafMysta said:

“Tebogo before making any emotional decisions, please clarify if our good prof can still supervise students at Wits.”

IamMakhombothi said:

“We want these young people in senior positions in the public service chairman. Our parents are tired, retire them.”

@LindiMazibuko said:

“Big congratulations!!”

@MightiJami said:

“Congratulations to you Mr President.”

@HendricksIMG said:

“Congratulations, that's why you were such in a hurry to get your chiskop by the barber shop. Congratulations Black Brother.”

@ENSK said:

“Actually yes but you also worked very very hard. People might just misunderstand this to mean you just prayed very hard and a miracle happened.”

@Lesemang4sure said:

“Monna you are now qualified to lead my delegation for lobola negotiations.”

@Nomonde5606 said:

“Congratulations Bhuti, may God continue to elevate and bless you.”

Halala: Mzansi joins woman celebrating BSc Honours Degree in quantity surveying

Still looking at graduates, Briefly News reported that Simunye Ntuli is a bubbly woman based in KwaZulu-Natal and is the latest in the academic sector to bag an honours degree in quantity surveying.

Ntuli took to LinkedIn and Instagram to share the news as she celebrates her milestone. The young lady says she has graduated from the University of Cape Town and says it was through God that she managed to fulfil her academic dreams.

Looking at the bio via the professional networking platform, Ntuli is employed by the KZN Department of Public Works.

