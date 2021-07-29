A local woman has got social media talking after heading online in search of advice about her study choice

The 27-year-old wants to go back to school but seemed unsure about her decision especially given her age

Social media users headed to the comments section sharing their best advice on the matter

A local woman has social media talking after asking users what they thought about her pursuing a new degree at the age of 27. It seems the pretty lady is looking for a new career direction and was looking for some reassurance, especially given her age.

This stunner is thinking about heading back to university. Images: @lovejoy_noms/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @lovejoy_noms shared the interesting post.

"If I start a new degree at 27. I could be done at 30/31. That’s not too old. I think kongsiza ngzame."

Her question certainly was the catalyst for one very interesting Twitter debate. While some social media users encouraged the young woman to pursue her passions no matter the age others felt the change of direction was too risky.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MrAZMMlambo said:

"I've been thinking about ditching engineering for accounting or computer science yazi."

@LungiNgam said:

"See you on campus Anele! Go for it."

@TheBlackElton said:

"My mom started a new degree at 44 and finished at 48. 30/31 is not too old! Go for it."

@Sabelo_Shie said:

"Starting a degree at 27 is a very high risk in this unemployment. 50% of new graduates are struggling to find internships and there's still graduates from previous years who are still not working. I would rather invest that money into something else."

@calvin_smu said:

"Depending on the field of study further study gives you greater standing on those internships or jobs. One qualification is sometimes not enough, and I don't think that is talked about enough to students during career planning."

@BukiweMvana said:

"Started my degree at 35 completed at 41,got a job afterwards, That was 2015 when I got the job."

@12longmohatla said:

"It's better to reach 31 with a degree than without..."

Man, 69, shares everything he accomplished later in life, SA has mixed reactions

In related inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a 69-year-old American author has social media buzzing after sharing his long journey towards reaching ultimate happiness. The late bloomer said he hoped his story would inspire others not to give up on their dreams.

Heading online, @DouglasLumsden1 shared his tale.

"For what it’s worth: I was 43 when I got a Ph.D. I was 51 when I started my dream job. I was 54 when I married the love of my life. I was 55 when I ran my first marathon. I was 67 when I self-published my first book. I turn 70 next year, and I can’t wait!" he captioned the inspirational post.

Naturally, social media users were captivated by Douglas's admission. While some felt encouraged by the gentleman's story, other's certainly hoped a similar fate was not in store for their own young lives.

Others questioned the white male privilege which afforded Douglas the luxury to make such drastic life decisions.

Check out some of the mixed reactions below:

@Dominic27i said:

"I'm 31 & I have nothing, it seems I'm on the right track."

@lar_andersen said:

"As someone who just turned 51, has hated his job for the last 5 years, and found out he's being laid off for the first time in his life, I cannot tell you how much I am inspired by this tweet. Thank you. Now I just gotta go find my dream job."

@MsArleenie said:

"I am 58. This is precisely how I feel. The best things are just ahead on my journey down life's path. #StayPositive #NeverGiveUp #AgeIsJustANumber"

@ThokwaM said:

"Lying. How can you start a business while standing on your death zone? WA re fora ngwanyana WA mlungu."

@Thick_Promise said:

"I'm happy for you and your achievements, but seriously speaking with the whole of my heart, I don't want to be like you. I don't need that delay in my life, I heard Jesus is coming soon. God abeg, no late blooming for me, na beg I dey beg."

@ihaveabug said:

"And not everyone is a white male (w/generational wealth) to be able to do some of the things on that list at all… It’s an impressive list, yet lately, I’ve been wondering if ALL people have a shot at the “it’s never too late” stuff? Is it racist? Ableist? Classist? Probably."

Source: Briefly.co.za