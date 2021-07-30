Edward Zuma Wants His Father Jacob Zuma Released from Prison Without Conditions

Former President Jacob Zuma continues to campaign for his release from the Etscourt Correctional Centre

Zuma's eldest son, Edward, says the family wants Zuma to be released from prison without conditions

Edward says the family condemns the looting and destruction of property that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

NKANDLA - Former president Jacob Zuma's family is still advocating for his release from prison. His eldest son Edward released a statement on Thursday detailing the family's advocacy of Zuma's release from Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We want Zuma to be released with no conditions,” said Edward Zuma.

Edward Zuma would like to see his father former president Jacob Zuma released from prison without conditions. Images: Darren Stewart & Yeshiel Panchia

Zuma was temporarily released from prison last week after the Department of Correctional Services granted him compassionate leave to attend his brother Michael Zuma's funeral service. Michael Zuma succumbed to a long illness shortly after Zuma was arrested, reports Cape Town Etc.

Edward Zuma condemns the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

While Zuma's family is very vocal about Zuma's release, Edward has condemned the violent protests that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng under the 'Free Zuma' banner. Edward stated that he understands that the family shares Zuma with the rest of South Africa, however, the family cannot condone actions that are against the law, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

"We will not accept when people go to [the] extreme because we never sent anyone to do such," he said.

Edward called on people to continue demonstrating for Zuma's release but says they should do so peacefully and refrain from the destruction of infrastructure.

Zuma family believes Zuma is not safe in prison

Edward stated that part of the reason the Zuma family wants the former president released from prison is that they believe that Zuma's life is under threat.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Edward could not disclose where the threat came from but stated that the family has observed interactions that suggested that Zuma is not safe.

“There have been many things that they have been doing that point us to believe that they want this man dead," he said.

Edward has called on Zuma's safe return from prison and stated that it would not end well if Zuma's life were to end while in captivity.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla advocates for dad Jacob, post inspires close to 1k comments

Briefly News recently reported that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who has risen to infamy as the controversial daughter of South Africa's embattled former president, Jacob Zuma, is at it again on the social media streets.

As she so often does, in recent times, Zuma-Sambudla got tongues wagging on Twitter courtesy of another strong show of support for her father, who is serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

As early as just after 6am on Wednesday, the former president's daughter instigated loud conversation after she shared a picture of her father in African National Congress regalia.

Though the picture alone could be put down to a silent remembrance of his physical presence, the caption that went with it opened the floodgates.

The caption read:

“While You Are Enjoying Your Freedom, Remember That There Is A 79 Year Old Man Who Had To Fight Twice For His Freedom” - Ntabzeena. Well Said And Let Us Also Remember That The 79 Year Old Man Was Also Jailed Without A Trial #FreeJacobZuma"

One user of the social networking platform, @Mosiuoar1, chastised Zuma-Sambudla and reminded her of the far-reaching consequences of the violent unrest of a fortnight ago.

He wrote:

"To you, Duduzile et al. While you are enjoying your life, you must know that 337 died because of your father. Whilst you and your siblings are free, you must remember that Ngizwe Mchunu and more than 2 000 people were jailed because of him. Just a thought to ponder around."

