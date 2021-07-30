A Nigerian student turned his off-campus hostel room into a mini-mart for selling foodstuffs and household items

Ezidiukwu Chinemerem Prosper had started the business in his first year at the university

In the initial stage, he had difficulty combining the business with academic work but balanced it over time and now has an employee

A Nigerian student caused a stir on social media as he revealed that he converted his room in the hostel into a mini-mart.

The student of Imo State University, Owerri named Ezidiukwu Chinemerem Prosper took to Facebook to share snaps of the room business.

He started the business right from his first year in the university Photo Credit: Ezidiukwu Chinemerem Prosper

Prosper said that so far, the business has been going on fine.

Speaking with Briefly News, the Imo indigene revealed that he kick-started the business in his first year at the university as he nursed uncertainty about what the future may hold at that time.

He said:

"I have been selling since my first year. Just that I had to stop during the pandemic. I started back again after the pandemic.

"My decision was influence my the fact that I had extra cash with me when I entered uni. I didn't know how hard school would be like so I had to put the money to good use. I bought a fridge and started selling with little stock."

Prosper is now an employer of labour as he got someone to assist him in the business. On how he combines it with academic work, the young man admitted that it was very difficult at the onset but with time he got the hang of it.

He relished the massive support and patronage of students in the hostel and around gave him.

"Starting was difficult cos I had to mix it with school and I was lagging in the business (my priority is to my education) but as time goes on and I started making extra cash from my other businesses like sales of data, TV cable subscription, Electricity units etc...

"I was able to employ someone and don't worry. I'm good with inventory. I increase my stock and that was a risk cos I didn't think my inmates would patronise me to that extent but so far business has been going well."

Social media users hail the young man

Chi Angel remarked:

"This is impressive. May God bless and prosper your hustle nna. I like your spirit."

JD Njeb said:

"This is so me. I now sell bread, indomie and egg in the hostel because why not? But your own na baba ooo. That's a real mini mart."

Chiamaka UC said:

"This is me during my uni days, in as much my people can afford it but I hate to beg. Well done bro."

Lynda Onyeabor commented:

"This is quite impressive. Please have a strict schedule that will afford you study times too. Jisie ike."

Mavis Ishanqueen reacted:

"I hope your dorm admin won't squash your business like he did last time. Tell your buyers to keep it low-key."

