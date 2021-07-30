SK Khoza Gets Hacked by Demanding Teenager and He Can’t Even

Sthembiso SK Khoza got hacked by a 16 year old from Turkey and he actually has no patience to deal with this nonsense

Taking to social media to explain his situation, SK asked fans if they could help him get his account back from this kid

Fans had a good laugh at SK’s demise and gave him some tips on how to protect his account in the future

The Queen Mzansi actor SK Khoza had his Instagram account hacked and he actually cannot even deal. Ishu, cybercrimes are hella inconvenient.

SK Khoza recently took to Twitter to inform his followers that his Instagram account was hacked and he has failed to recover it. Image: @skcoza.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to let his people know that he has been hacked, SK revealed that he got done dirty by a 16-year-old from Turkey – who would have guessed?!

SK posted:

“My Instagram account has been hacked, failing to recover it myself… Anyone know how to do that please assist. And then the person who hacked it is a 16 year old in Turkey, sending me WhatsApp wanting money from me SMH.”

Seeing SK’s post many people had a good chuckle. While cybercrimes are still crimes, the 16 year old from Turkey is what got everyone. Peeps are certain SK got himself into this mess by using a weak password, shame.

@SHIZZY911 suggested SK use a more difficult password next time:

@Da_Mac_10 is puzzling as to how the kid got SK’s number:

@Asekho_Chris_Jr had a good chuckle at SK’s situation:

SK Khosa takes accountability for emotionally abusing his fiancée

South African actor Sthembiso SK Khoza has come forward to admit his faults and apologise to his beautiful fiancée Mandy Hlongwane, reported Briefly News.

Taking full responsibility for his actions, SK took to social media to publicly apologise to Mandy for having hurt her by not being able to process his emotions correctly.

“Keeping things that break your spirit and hurt you inside is not always a good thing. I have come to realize that I have done so and I ended up not realizing that I was taking it out on my fiancé @Ayearndar whenever I do talk about what is affecting me I would not address it in a calm manner.”

In the deep and lengthy message, SK touched on the seriousness of emotional abuse and how it can break another person without you even realising you are doing it.

"Emotional abuse is really not good, especially because it breaks the other person in a serious way. I am now working on myself and I am committed to opening up, communicating more, and talking about the things that affect me. I am working on being a better person and partner.”

