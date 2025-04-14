Residuals hitmaker Chris Brown was laughing with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran at Coachella 2025

Chris Brown and Karrueche Trans broke up in 2015, and this was their first public appearance together

Fans were stunned to see the former lovers talking and laughing together a decade after they broke up

Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran were spotted at Coachella. Image: Steve Granitz/Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Grammy-award winning singer Chris Brown attended Coachella 2025. The RnB superstar made headlines after he was seen talking with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown and Karruche at Coachella

In a short clip shared on X, the Residuals hitmaker was talking to Karrueche, who then laughed at his joke. The former lovebirds were smiling together, making it known that there is no bad blood between them.

Their brief interaction was shared by The Shade Room and garnered many mixed reactions.

Why did Chris Brown and Karrueche break up?

The former celebrity couple broke up in 2015. Their split was highly publicised, with Karrueche making allegations of abusive and controlling behaviour.

According to The Express Tribune, Karrueche filed a restraining order against Chris Brown, and it was granted. Brown was ordered to stay away from the actress and businesswoman for five years.

He denied these allegations. This makes it their first public appearance together since the messy breakup.

Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran were seen at Coachella. Image: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Chris Brown and Karrueche's video

Social media reacted to the video of the former laughing like it was nobody's business. This is what many had to say:

@NoLimitSherm said:

"Chris Brown got his Grammy, sold out on his stadium tour, and got Karrueche giggling at the Coachella all in the year of 2025. Stop playing and give that man the Super Bowl halftime show next year."

@RileyWritts noted:

"Y’all hating Chris Brown on behalf of Karrueche and Rihanna, just for them to be cool again. Now you look dumb as hell."

@beautynbullshit shared:

"Where are all the people that are so mad at Chris Brown fans for liking Chris? Y'all love to bring up Rihanna and Karruche, but here she is smiling ear to ear in his face. That’s why it pays to mind your own business. These celebrities aren’t even as mad as you."

@TheDejaKing said:

"This is why a lot of fans were able to move on from Chris Brown’s terrible past, because a lot of the women we were angry for have already made their amends with him (as anyone has a right to do in their personal life)."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Chris Brown's tour

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo had a few thoughts about Chris Brown's 2025 European and North American tour flyer. He reckoned that South Africa has opened his eyes after his historic concerts in the country.

Fans who attended Chris Brown's two sold-out FNB Stadium shows in December 2024 agreed, claiming South Africans came up with the term Breezy Bowl and deserved credit for inspiring the tour.

Tickets for his tour sold out in hours, and people were rewarded with an unforgettable performance.

