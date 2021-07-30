The South African Twitter family is celebrating a stunning woman who recently graduated from Wits University

@Rufaro_Samanga says she dedicates her degree of Master of Science in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from Wits to her late dad

The beautiful graduate says her father passed away in 2013 and now she wants to improve the healthcare system

One proud South African graduate woman says she will fight to ensure the public healthcare system is improved after losing her father in 2013. @Rufaro_Samanga is a graduate of Wits University.

The stunning woman took to her Twitter page to reveal the news but also to celebrate her academic success. On 23 July, the graduate says she was conferred with the degree of Master of Science in Epidemiology and Biostatistics by Wits University.

Wits University graduate says she dedicates her degree to her late dad. Image: @Rufaru_Samanga/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"The post reads:

@BJ116 said:

“Congrats friend!!!! My father passed from a stroke in 2013 and I created a programme so not other human would have to experience my pain. I know he is and would be proud of you!.”

@SiphoosethuMD said:

“Congrats.....when my dad was diagnosed with Cancer a few years back. My younger sister who is nurse decided to pursue a degree in Oncology..She is now mum's "book of reference "when dad gets sick..Bravo ntokazi…”

@Zichivhu said:

“Congrats...and a timely addition to our stable of epidemiologists & bio-statisticians given our COVID pandemic.”

@Nabztm said:

“This is my daughter's dream. I'm so glad I came across your tweet. I can now show her that it's possible. Well done.”

@Wildpasts said:

“Amazing! I was very moved by this. As my dear student @UysMia would say “I’m not crying, you’re crying!”

@Voyagetoaqua said:

“Congratulations!!! This post is exactly what I needed to see. Keep going.”

@IamJesterBeats said:

“Congratulations Rufaro. I hope you will bring all the changes you desire.”

@Greenkleensa said:

“I don't know you. But I am so proud of you my pride is overflowing. May the world smile at your efforts.”

In a similar post regarding Wits, Briefly News reported that South Africans are delighted to see one of their own graduating with major qualifications from Wits University. The social media account holder, @PrezSankara, shared a very uplifting update on Twitter as far as his academic progress is concerned.

Tebogo Thothela is a proud holder of a BCom, LLB and LLM degrees from the Johannesburg-based tertiary institution.

The proud man says it’s not because he is wise but God’s grace and lots of hard work helped him.

