Although skating is mainly considered a leisure activity, some who have mastered the craft can make a professional career and earn from it. Yuto Horigome is a Japanese skateboarder who has taken his skills all way to the top representing his country at the Olympics. He won a gold medal in the first-ever Street Skateboarding Olympics Event, which took place during the summer 2020 games in Tokyo.

In 2015, he entered the Wild In The Parks skate contest in Los Angeles, hosted by Volcom and The Berrics, where he finished 2nd. Photo: @sbotopofcl

Source: Twitter

Yuto won gold despite having faced seasoned competitors such as Team USA's four-world champion Nyiah Huston and Brazil's X Games gold medalist Kelvin Hoefler. He secured the top spot with a nollie backside 270 that earned him a 9.50. As a result, he made history as the first person to win gold in the sport's first game at the Olympics.

Yuto Horigome's profile summary

Full name: Yuto Horigome

Yuto Horigome Date of birth: 7th of January 1999

7th of January 1999 Yuto Horigome's age: 22 years old (as of 2021)

22 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Koto, Tokyo, Japan

Koto, Tokyo, Japan Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Gender: Male

Male Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Religion: Christian

Christian Profession: Professional stakeboarder

Professional stakeboarder Famous for: Winning a gold medal in skateboard at the 2020 Olympics

Winning a gold medal in skateboard at the 2020 Olympics Marital status: Single

Single Father: Ryota Horigome

Ryota Horigome Siblings: 2 brothers

Yuto Horigome's height: 170cm (5' 7" )

170cm (5' 7" Weight: 55kg

55kg Yuto Horigome's Instagram: @YutoHorigome

@YutoHorigome Twitter: @ yutohorigome

yutohorigome Yuto Horigome's Net Worth: $1 million

Yuto Horigome's biography

Yuto Horigome is a Japanese professional skateboarder who was the first person to win a Gold Medal in skateboarding at the Olympics, during the 2020 Summer. Photo: @TIME

Source: Twitter

How old is Yuto Horigome? He was born on the 7th of January 1999 and is 22 years old as of 2021. His star sign is Capricorn.

His parents brought him up along with his two younger brothers. Yuto's father, Ryota Horigome, taught him how to skate when he was a child, and he honed his abilities in Tokyo's Amazing Square Murasaki Skatepark. Despite his strong relationship with his family, the professional skater has kept any personal information about his parents and siblings out of the public eye.

Where is Yuto Horigome from?

He was born and raised in a Tokyo neighbourhood close to where he won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding. When Horigome was seven years old, he began skating. He started skating at Tokyo's Amazing Square Murasaki Skatepark.

He went skateboarding with his father, a former street skateboarder who taught him how to ride. He has been going to the United States on skate excursions since he was 14 years old. Additionally, he completed Japanese high school from a virtual online school due to his extensive travel.

When in the United States, Horigome sleeps at friends' homes, such as pro skateboarder Micky Papa in Los Angeles. Horigome spends the winter months in the United States to escape the severely cold season in Japan.

Career

He began skating at Tokyo's Amazing Square Murasaki Skatepark when he was seven years old. Photo:,The_Japan_News

Source: Twitter

A Japanese board company sponsored the famous skateboarder from an early age. He decided to try his luck in the United States because of his early talent. He competed in the Volcom and The Berrics skate contest Wild In The Parks in Los Angeles in 2015. Horigome came in second place.

He stayed at a filmer's apartment in Los Angeles and went out with Micky Papa to film some skating parts, who was at that time sponsored by Blind Skateboards. Micky Papa spoke with the team manager shortly after, and he joined the Blind Skateboards squad in 2015.

The 2020 Olympics golden medal recipient quit the Blind Skateboards team in January 2019 and joined April Skateboards in May 2019, owned by pro skater Shane O'Neill, who turned Horigome a professional. As of 2019, Yuto Horigome's sponsors include Nike SB, April Skateboards, Venture and Spitfire.

What deck does Yuto skate?

Yuto Horigome's deck is April-Fuji 8.125 skateboard deck. The athlete's skateboard comes in three distinct lengths. The April Yuto Horigome deck website sells the 7.8-inch, 8-inch, and 8.25-inch decks for $60 each. The Nike SB Janoski Slip is his preferred skate shoe.

In addition to the deck, he uses a Venture Yuto Horigome Pro V-Lights low truck 5.0.they known to be very agile. Yuto Horigome's trucks are known for their quick turns and responsiveness. They currently cost around $65.

Who won men's street Olympics?

Yuto Horigome Olympics career skyrocketed in 2020. He made history as the first skateboarder to win an Olympic gold medal. The Japanese native finished in the top spot in the mens' street competition with a total score of 37.18. Kelvin Hoefler won the silver medal, followed by Jagger Eaton.

Yuto Horigome's Net Worth

In the years 2020-2021, his net worth increased dramatically. He makes the most of his money as a successful skateboarder. His net worth is reported to be about $1 million.

Yuto Horigome has proven to be a giant in the skateboarding sport. Stake boarding fans should keep a lookout for him as it's expected of him to win many more games in the future.

READ ALSO: Teddy Riner: age, height, weight, MMA, Olympics, losses and wins, worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Teddy Riner's biography. He is a famous Judoka from France. Top on his list of achievements is winning two Olympic gold medals, five gold medals at the European Championships, and ten World Championships gold medals.

Source: Briefly.co.za