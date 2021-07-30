Teddy Riner: age, height, weight, MMA, Olympics, losses and wins, worth

Teddy Riner is a famous Judoka from France. Top on his list of achievements is winning two Olympic gold medals, five gold medals at the European Championships, and ten World Championships gold medals.

Judo World Olympic Champion Teddy Riner attends the Men Final of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros on October 11, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The star judoka, Teddy Riner, has won over one hundred consecutive matches. However, it has not always been glorious because he has performed below expectations. His most recent blow was in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was rescheduled to July-August 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the sportsman, including his age, family, career losses and wins, and net worth.

Teddy Riner's profile summary

Full name: Teddy Pierre-Marie Riner

Teddy Pierre-Marie Riner Nickname(s ): Teddy Bear, Big Ted, Big Teddy

): Teddy Bear, Big Ted, Big Teddy Date of birth : 7 April 1989

: 7 April 1989 Place of birth : Les Abymes, Guadeloupe, France

: Les Abymes, Guadeloupe, France Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Nationality : French

: French Mother : Marie-Pierre Riner

: Marie-Pierre Riner Father : Moise Rinner

: Moise Rinner Siblings : 3

: 3 Ethnicity : Black

: Black Languages spoken : English, French

: English, French Schools attended : The National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance, Sciences Po

: The National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance, Sciences Po Teddy Riner height/Teddy Riner taille : 2.04 m (6 ft 8 in

: 2.04 m (6 ft 8 in Teddy Riner weight/Teddy Riner poids: 130 kilograms (287 lb)

130 kilograms (287 lb) Shoe size: 49.5

49.5 Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour : Bald

: Bald Instagram : @teddyriner

: @teddyriner Twitter : @teddyriner

: @teddyriner Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Married

: Married Wife: Luthna Plocus

Luthna Plocus Teddy Riner children : 2

: 2 Occupation : Judoka, philanthropist, brand ambassador, and entrepreneur

: Judoka, philanthropist, brand ambassador, and entrepreneur Event: Men +100 kg

Men +100 kg Net worth : $245 million

: $245 million Teddy Riner rank: 6th dan

6th dan Club : the Levallois Sporting Club (former) Paris Saint-Germain (current since August 2017)

: the Levallois Sporting Club (former) Paris Saint-Germain (current since August 2017) Coaches : Christian Chaumont, Benoît Campargue

: Christian Chaumont, Benoît Campargue Famous for: Winning 10 World Championships gold medals and 2 Olympic gold medals

Teddy Riner's biography

Teddy Riner poses on the podium with his medal after winning the men's over 100 kg category final combat of the Judo Grand Slam Brasilia 2019. Photo: EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How old is Teddy Riner? Teddy Riner age is 32 years as of 2021. Although he was born near Pointe-à-Pitre in the Caribbean, Teddy was raised in Paris. His siblings are Moise Junior Riner, Laure Riner, and Natasha Riner.

At 5 years of age, Teddy's parents enrolled him at a local sports club, where he played tennis, football, and basketball. However, he preferred judo because it is an individual sport for him.

He undertook an athlete program at Sciences Po from 2011 to 2015.

Career

What belt is Teddy Riner? The French heavyweight is a dan black belt. Teddy Riner medals include 37 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze earned in the Olympics, World Championships, European Championships, IJF World Masters, IJF Grand Slam, IJF Grand Prix, Mediterranean Games, World Juniors Championships, and European Junior Championships.

Wins

In 2006, Teddy won the World and European junior titles. The following year, a day after his 18th birthday, he won a gold medal at the European Judo Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. He was the youngest ever senior world champion during the 2007 World Judo Championships after winning the heavyweight (+100 kg) event.

In the 2008 Summer Olympics, he was beaten by Uzbek judoka Abdullo Tangriev on the golden score in the semi-finals. He entered the repechage rounds where he defeated Andreas Tölzer and João Schlittler to reach a bronze medal final against Lasha Gujejiani of Georgia and won the bronze medal. He won his 2nd World Championship gold medal at the Open weight Championships in Levallois-Perret, France, in December 2008.

Teddy won his third world title during the 2009 World Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, after beating Oscar Bryson in the finals. The next year, he won gold and silver medals at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Jean-Luc Rouge of France presents a Samurai Warrior helmet to Teddy Riner at the Accorhotels Arena on February 9, 2019 in Bercy, Paris, France. Photo: David Finch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In 2011, during the European Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, Riner won a gold medal. The same year, he won a gold medal in the men's +100 kg division at the 2011 World Judo Championships in Paris, becoming the first-ever male Judoka to win five world titles. The French side team event earned him his sixth World Championship gold medal.

To add to his gold medal list, Riner defeated Alexander Mikhaylin of Russia in the men's heavyweight event finals of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England. He defended his Olympics heavyweight title by defeating Hisayoshi Harasawa in the 2016 Olympics. Early this year, Riner won the gold medal during the 2021 Judo World Masters in Doha, Qatar.

Teddy Riner losses

Has Teddy Riner lost? Throughout his career, Riner has been defeated ten times in elite international championships. In 2006, he lost to Brayson and Tölzer. The following year, he lost to Bianchessi and Rybak, and in 2008, to Muneta and Grim Vuijsters, and then to Abdullo Tangriev in the third round of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

In 2010, September 13th, Teddy lost the open weight title to Daiki Kamikawa at the 2010 World Judo Championships in Tokyo and then to Kokoro Kageura in the third round of the Paris Grand Slam. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the double Olympic champion lost his quest for a record-tying third consecutive Olympic gold medal with a strange loss to Tamerlan Bashaev of Russia in the quarterfinals. He got a bronze medal after beating Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan.

Awards

Big Ted has the following awards:

2011 RTL Champion of Champions

2012: L'Équipe Champion of Champions (France male category)

2013: Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur

2016 Officier de l'ordre national du Mérite

Teddy Riner's wife

Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus attend the French Open 2021at Roland Garros on June 13, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Teddy met Luthna Plocus in 2010. Although the public is not aware of the wedding date, Teddy refers to Luthna as his wife in many interviews. According to some sources, the sportsman may have secretly gotten hitched to his long-term relationship. The athlete was also spotted wearing a new wedding ring in July 2021.

The couple has two children according to Teddy Riner Femmes Mum magazine publication. The eldest child is called Eden, who was born in 2014, and the younger one is Isis, who is 2 years old.

How much is Teddy Riner worth?

Teddy Riner net worth is $245 million, according to Players Bio. Most of this amount is from his judo Teddy Riner career. He also makes money from lucrative endorsement deals, investing in stocks, and owning businesses.

Teddy Riner MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) opposition is still strong because fighting in a cage does not appeal to him. Luckily for Teddy Riner, his choice of career has paid him off, even though he has had some losses along the way. We wish him all the best in his career and family life.

