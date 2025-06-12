Is Serayah Joey Badass' girlfriend or fiancée? All about their relationship

Serayah McNeill, an American actress and model, has been Joey Badass's girlfriend since early 2023, and they have reportedly gotten engaged, making her his fiancée. Joey is an American rapper and actor, and he credits Serayah for changing his perspective on monogamy.

I’m very much monogamous now, and I don’t discourage or disagree with anybody going after polyamory or whatever if that’s what you want to do. But this is where I’m at now and this is where I feel secure.

Serayah at the premiere of Tubi Originals on August 08, 2024 (L). Joey at Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Premiere on June 06, 2024 (R). Photo by Paul Archuleta, Steven Ferdman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Joey Badass's relationship with Serayah dates back to early 2023 when they portrayed undeniable chemistry in the Show Me music video.

music video. The couple is about to welcome their first child together.

together. Joey and Serayah are reportedly engaged, with the actress hinting at their engagement in a TikTok video.

Serayah McNeill's profile summary

Full name Serayah Ranee McNeill Gender Female Date of birth June 20, 1995 Age 29 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Encinitas, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 2 inches Weight 50 kg (approx) Father Joseph Eyres Mother Kanika McNeill Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Joey Badass Education Taft High School Profession Actress, model, and singer Net worth $600,000 Social media Instagram TikTok

Is Serayah Joey Badass's girlfriend or fiancée?

Joey Badass and Serayah have been dating since early 2023 and have made multiple public appearances. They appear to have taken their relationship to the next level after the rapper's long-term girlfriend was spotted with an engagement ring while dancing on TikTok. Neither of them has confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Joey (L) and Serayah (R) at the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 11, 2024. Photo: @joeybadass on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Joey Badass and Serayah's relationship timeline

Joey and Serayah sparked relationship rumours in early 2023 after she featured as his love interest in the rapper's Show Me music video. Although the talented rapper downplayed their relationship as mere friendship, their history goes back to 2021 when they met at a mutual friend's boat party.

They made their relationship public when they vacationed to celebrate Serayah's 28th birthday. However, in March 2024, the couple sparked separation rumours when a video of them arguing went viral.

However, Joey later clarified on an Instagram post that it was a private lovers' quarrel. He wrote,

People all in our business they don’t even know the facts, they don’t see we witness only what the cameras catch.

A year later, Serayah announced her pregnancy with Joey's child during New York Fashion Week. The couple later held a lavish baby shower in May 2025, announcing that they are having a baby boy, further confirming their growing family.

Joey Badass and Serayah McNeill at LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2024 on February 12, 2024, in New York, New York. Photo by Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Are Joey Badass and Serayah engaged?

Badass and Serayah are allegedly engaged. The popular actress sparked engagement rumours when she shared a video on TikTok of her dancing with a flashy ring on her ring finger. Joey later subtly confirmed these rumours in his song The Finals with the lyrics,

Want me to engage, so you mentioned my fiancée? / Clearly, I ain’t scared to get in the ring.

Who is Serayah McNeill's child's father?

Serayah's unborn child's father is Joey Badass. The celebrity couple has been together since 2023. They subtly announced they were expecting their first child together when Serayah walked down the New York Fashion Week runway holding her belly.

McNeill, who is expecting a baby boy, exclusively spoke to Essence, where she candidly recalled her early pregnancy days and how she found out she was expecting. She revealed,

I was on set, and they brought fried chicken for the cast and crew, and I just was repulsed by the smell. I remember thinking, I know that’s chicken and I can smell it coming from the hallway. And I just was like, that smells so gross. But I didn’t understand: Why do I feel like this stinks?

Joey Badass and Serayah McNeill at Billboard's R&B Hip-Hop Power Players held at Times Square on September 5, 2024, in New York, New York. Photo by Kristina Bumphrey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who are Joey Badass's kids?

The American rapper is a father to two kids: a seven-year-old daughter, Indigo Raine, from a previous relationship, and an unborn son with his fiancée. Serayah is expecting her first child.

What is Serayah known for?

Serayah is an American actress, model, and singer. She is best known for her role as Tiana Brown in the Fox musical drama series Empire. She has also appeared on Takeover, The Sound of Christmas, and Kingdom Business.

How old is Serayah?

Serayah Ranee McNeill, age 29 (as of June 2025), was born on June 20, 1995, in Encinitas, California, United States. Her parents are Kanika McNeill and Joseph Eyres. Ranee attended Taft High School, where she played varsity basketball.

Who is Serayah McNeill's partner?

Serayah McNeill's partner is Joey Badass. He is a renowned rapper and actor best known for his roles in Creed, Mr. Robot, and Two Distant Strangers.

Joey first gained mainstream attention in October 2010 when he uploaded a video of himself freestyling on his YouTube channel. The viral video captured the attention of Johnny Shipes, founder of Cinematic Music Group, who became his manager.

Joey Badass and Serayah at Stella McCartney during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Shareif Ziyadat (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Serayah began her career as a model before transitioning to acting. She is also a singer and has released music independently, including, What Is Love and Good Enough .

and . Joey Badass's real name is Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, born on January 20, 1995.

Joey co-founded the hip-hop collective Pro Era in 2011.

Serayah McNeill, popularly known as Joey Badass's girlfriend, is a prominent actress, singer, and model best known for starring as Tiana Brown on the Fox musical drama series Empire. Serayah and Joey have been dating since 2023 after meeting at a boat party in 2021, and are allegedly engaged.

