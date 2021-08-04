Haibo: Fed Up Parents Tear Down School Due to Safety Reasons, MEC Opens Case

Limpopo parents are not happy with the Department of Education as they allege their children’s needs are not considered a priority

This comes after the parents reportedly demolished a school building, citing safety concerns, and MEC Polly Boshielo has opened a case against them

South Africans also weighed in on the saga as many feel the Dibeng community was right to destroy the building, but some say it was a bad decision

The Limpopo Department of Education is in a battle against a number of parents over a dilapidated school building. This comes after the parents allegedly demolished the building, citing safety concerns.

According to a Facebook post carried by Seshego and Moletjie News, MEC Polly Boshielo decided to open a case against the concerned parents. It is reported that the incident happened in Ga-Matlala and the case is against the community of Dibeng.

The Dibeng Primary School building is said to have been built in 1959 using mud and the community opted to build shacks as they demand a better structure for their children.

Parents in Limpopo are unhappy regarding a school in their village. Image: @MoletjieNews/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Jack Letsoalo said:

“MEC doesn't care about children safety but their children attend a better school.”

@Catty Rakobela said:

“This is a thread we all have rights for good services and ke txwile ka primary ntxe principal le circuit manager bare o tlo agigwa sekolo.”

@Mabitsi Legodi said:

“Many provincial government departments return a lot of unspent money back to the National Treasury year after year. This is money “lost” as the communities lose out on opportunities to benefit from it.”

@Lesiba Lamola said:

“The only Education MEC Limpopo ever had was Aaron Motsoaledi, the ones who came after him are big clowns. You can even hear them when they talk that these ones are only there to secure the bag and go home.”

@Makgabo Mabotja said:

“We used to have such kind of block in our primary, then the principal decided to stop learners to attend in that block and reported it the Department of Education and they came to confirm... and they demolished it as the department.”

@Lebogsng Maripa said:

“Is it really a solution to destroy/demolishing the classrooms at this time of the year? Some things are not necessary, I mean where are they going to attend?"

@Lesh Mabule said:

“She should have gone to the school n solve their problem. All she knows is gallivanting with all the fancy well-resourced schools. Just build the school n hide ur small tail msadi o tlogele go bula case ya go se re selo.”

Source: Briefly.co.za