A Ghanaian CEO, Anthony Dzamefe, paid R49 000 for the provision of water at Kuroboi in the Upper West Region

The community with a population of over a thousand people had only one functioning borehole which never produced water in dry seasons

After the kind gesture, the benevolent CEO encouraged other corporate organisations to embark on similar projects

Anthony Dzamefe, a Ghanaian CEO and the founder of the globally endorsed watch brand, Caveman Watches, gave a whopping R49 000 for the construction of a fully functional borehole for the people of Kuroboi in the Upper West region of Ghana.

Anthony Dzamefe: Young Ghanaian CEO of Caveman Watches. Photo: Erica Arthur.

Source: UGC

Recounting the heartwarming development, Erica Arthur, a Ghanaian publicist, said the CEO was motivated to make the kind gesture after Accra-based Citi TV had highlighted the plight of the Kuroboi locals who had lacked water for long.

The previous water situation in the community

According to reports, the community with over a thousand people had only one functioning borehole constructed in 1964. The community had suffered during dry seasons.

After consulting the administrators and people of Kuruboi, the donation was made for the construction of a fully functional borehole that would provide water all year round.

CEO's comments after presenting the borehole

Speaking during a short handing over ceremony after the project was completed, the CEO of Caveman encouraged all organisations to embark on social intervention projects.

In his own words:

“If every company can help in providing certain basic essential amenities to the communities they operate in, Ghana as a nation will develop at a faster rate than we are doing currently.”

