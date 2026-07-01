Tyla's bold BET Awards outfit divided fans, with many saying the look fell short of her usual red-carpet brilliance

A viral X post fuelled the fashion debate, as social media users weighed in with mixed reactions

Tyla's BET Awards look became one of the most discussed fashion moments of the night.

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Tyla's daring BET Awards look turned heads. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

South African music sensation Tyla has become one of the most talked-about celebrities whenever she steps onto a red carpet, with fans eagerly anticipating her next fashion statement. The Grammy-winning singer is known for effortlessly blending high fashion with her signature style, often earning praise from fashion critics and supporters alike.

However, her appearance at the 2026 BET Awards sparked a different conversation online, with many social media users arguing that the look failed to live up to the high standards she has set for herself. While some admired her willingness to experiment, others felt the outfit lacked the impact of her previous red-carpet appearances, turning the event into another viral fashion debate.

Tyla's BET Awards look sparks mixed reactions

Tyla arrived at the BET Awards wearing a custom Christian Siriano ensemble consisting of a structured lace corset bodysuit paired with a flowing sheer black skirt. The look was designed to blend elegance with a bold, fashion-forward aesthetic, staying true to the singer's reputation for embracing unique silhouettes and statement pieces. Soon after photos and videos of Tyla surfaced online, controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared the look on X, where it quickly attracted thousands of views and comments. Many users praised the singer for taking risks instead of opting for a conventional gown, saying her outfit reflected the confidence that has become synonymous with her public image. Others, however, argued that the styling felt incomplete and failed to deliver the wow factor they expected from one of Africa's biggest global stars.

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Social media weighs in on the daring ensemble

Fans were divided over Tyla's bold outfit. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

As the post gained traction, social media users flooded the comments section with differing opinions. Some described the outfit as one of Tyla's weaker fashion moments, suggesting it didn't flatter her as well as previous looks seen at international award shows. Others rushed to defend the singer, pointing out that fashion is subjective and that bold styling choices often divide opinion.

The debate also highlighted the intense scrutiny celebrities face whenever they attend major international events. For stars like Tyla, every appearance is analysed in detail, from hairstyles and accessories to designer choices and overall styling.

@Dannii Minogue

"She loves to disappoint unlike Chxrry"

@DarkKHive

"She looks good"

@Spiffvv

"Her team having a off season"

@s5qh4in

"@Tylaaaaaaa you need to step it up girl people are loosing hope in you and finding you boring and I’m scared for u sis bc I personally love you'

@Greeth014

"I HATE THAT, I want to support her but idk what's happening she's not giving anything, not even improving on the way on how she articulate herself 💀😭"

@strwbrrywoniee

"you really can’t have one bad outfit as a celebrity 😭😭"

See more drama in the X post below:

Fans expect excellence from the global superstar

The reaction to Tyla's BET Awards outfit shows just how high expectations have become for the singer. Since breaking onto the international stage with her hit single Water, Tyla has established herself as both a musical powerhouse and a rising fashion icon. Her appearances at prestigious events have regularly earned praise, making every new red-carpet look a topic of conversation.

Viral BBL rumours spark heated online debate

Recently Briefly News reported that Tyla recently found herself at the centre of unverified BBL rumours after a viral X post sparked widespread speculation about her appearance. The claims, which were not supported by any evidence, divided fans online, with some insisting the singer had undergone cosmetic surgery while others dismissed the rumours and defended her. The online debate highlighted how quickly speculation about celebrities can spread on social media, despite the absence of confirmation from Tyla or her team.

Source: Briefly News