Mzansi ridicules EFF for slamming Roland Schoeman's sports minister bid

The EFF has slammed Roland Schoeman's suggestion that he become sports minister

Social media users slammed the political party for their views after the EFF called Schoeman a 'doper' and a 'racist'

Roland Schoeman suggested that he would make a good sports minister for South Africa

Earlier this month Roland Schoeman suggested that he should become sports minister. A lot of people thought it was a great idea, however, some people didn't think so.

Among those is the EFF who have slammed Schoman and accused him of being a 'racist' and a 'doper'.

A lof of South Africans did not agree with the EFF's condemnation of Roland Schoeman. Photo credit: @effsouthafrica, @roland_schoeman

South Africans took to social media to ridicule the EFF and criticise their condemnation of Schoeman.

The EFF condemn Schoeman for sports minister bid

The EFF issued a statement on its social media platforms condemning Schoeman for his suggestion.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the EFF's statement.

@mikeln1972:

"The @EFFSouthAfrica hatred towards white people is detrimental to the development of our country. There is good and bad in all people. People of all races and backgrounds should be allowed to participate in the enhancement of our country."

@nickhedley:

"Racist Roland Schoeman"

"(I do not support Roland's offer, but this is silly EFF)."

@Manyisa73282530:

"Party of statements this one, they issue statements on letters written in tongue and cheeks. EFF is running out of ideas, they are now worried about ANC internal politics. Or is it a matter of any chance to insult Ramaphosa? But this is what happens when one man's feelings dictate all."

@MoDriekop:

"Not all whites are bad and not all Africans are good. Nathi Mthethwa failed dismally. What I read in @roelandschoeman is that Nathi Mthethwa failed and has to be replaced by someone capable like him. But if there is an alternative, put the alternative in. Nathi FAILED! Period!"

DA wants EFF march against the Indian community in Phoenix stopped

On Thursday, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal are scheduled to march to Phoenix where 36 people were killed.

According to The Witness, the EFF plans to protest against the Indian community which they declared as racist over the brutal murders that took place during the unrest last month.

"We call for the immediate arrest of all those racist murderers and the confiscation of all illegal firearms in Phoenix," said the EFF.

