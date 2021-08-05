A young artist has also paid tribute to the late film producer Shona Ferguson with stunning artwork and Mzansi is dazzled

The man took to Twitter to drop the pieces on Ferguson and South Africans are seriously in love with the beautiful work

@EnnockMartZA passed his condolences to the former The Queen star and Briefly News looks at the reactions

Following the passing of actor and film producer Shona Ferguson, one South African guy has dedicated stunning artwork to the late film star. Ferguson was laid to rest on Wednesday and the young man posted great pieces on the former The Queen actor and producer.

South Africans are now sharing their reviews of the beautiful paintings. @EnnorckMartZA took to Twitter, saying the pieces are a way of paying his tribute to the late producer.

Art on the late Shona Ferguson is impressing many South Africans. Image: @EnnockMartZA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Karabo_Juju said:

“We thank you for this… shooo don’t wanna mention names but wooo wee this other person didn’t draw Mr Shona, you painted him well.”

@Iam_LucTheDon said:

“I recall at some point both Connie and Shona supported your work, that was so humane of them, which I believe left you so extremely humbled.”

@FrancePeterson said:

“Your art is truly amazing.”

@NdzoyiXolile said:

“Damn you are amazing and one of the best artists. Well done Sir.”

@tseliTsoene said:

“Well done. This is on point.”

@HonMachPhotos said:

“You never disappoint.”

Source: Briefly.co.za